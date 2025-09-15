UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Both Teams Eye Their First Win After Humiliation In Opener

United Arab Emirates vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match Today: Both Teams Eye Their First Win After Humiliation | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to the live blog and updates from the seventh match of Group A between United Arab Emirates and Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. India’s annihilation of UAE and Pakistan’s thrashing of Oman have left the two Gulf sides under immense pressure heading into their clash. UAE, bowled out for just 57 against India, looked completely out of depth, with only brief resistance from their openers and a consolation wicket from Junaid Siddique. Oman didn’t fare much better, folding for 67 in reply to Pakistan’s 160/7, despite strong spells from debutant Faisal Shah and veteran Aamir Kaleem. Both teams are reeling from heavy defeats, carrying massive dents to their net run rates, and will now be desperate to bounce back and prove they belong at this level.

LIVE UPDATES