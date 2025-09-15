United Arab Emirates Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In UAE Vs OMA Game

UAE take on Oman in match 7 of ongoing Asia Cup
UAE and Oman suffered stinging defeats
Winner of this tie could keep their hopes alive in the tournament
Group A sees India lead the table with four points followed by Pakistan with hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman reeling at the bottom. UAE and Oman will look to pick themselves after defeats to India and Pakistan, respectively.
A victory for either side could keep their hopes alive in the Asia Cup. India thrashed UAE by nine wickets whereas Oman too suffered defeat at the hands of Pakistan.
Here are the key battles for the UAE vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025 match:
Muhammad Waseem vs Jatinder Singh
The UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem was his side's only performer with the bat in the game against India in the Asia Cup 2025. His side were bowled out for 57 with Waseem scoring 19 runs and came into this tournament on the back of a great showing in the T20I series featuring Pakistan and Afghanistan. Oman captain Jatinder Singh will look to outdo his counterpart as this Middle-East rivalry heads to Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 15.
Rahul Chopra vs Hammad Mirza
UAE wicket-keeper batter Rahul Chopra might have flopped in the game against India but had a decent show with the bat in the T20I Tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan. Hammad Mirza too, scored 27 runs as other Oman batters failed around him.
Junaid Siddique vs Aamir Kaleem
Battle of the bowlers with UAE's Junaid Siddique will be eyeing to scalp wickets against a struggling Oman side. However, OMA's Aamir Kaleem impressed with the ball taking 3/31 against Pakistan and will come into this game, full of confidence.
United Arab Emirates Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 - Squads
United Arab Emirates squad: Muhammad Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Rahul Chopra, Saghir Khan, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Ethan DSouza, Harshit Kaushik, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Zohaib
Oman squad: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammed Nadeem, Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem, Sufyan Mehmood, Ashish Odedra, Shakeel Ahmad, Aryan Bisht, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Ali Shah, Muhammed Imran, Sufyan Yousaf, Nadeem Khan, Zikriya Islam, Faisal Shah.