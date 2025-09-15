United Arab Emirates Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In UAE Vs OMA Game

The UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem was his side's only performer with the bat in the game against India in the Asia Cup 2025. His side were bowled out for 57 with Waseem scoring 19 runs and came into this tournament on the back of a great showing in the T20I series featuring Pakistan and Afghanistan. Oman captain Jatinder Singh will look to outdo his counterpart as this Middle-East rivalry heads to Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 15.