Football

Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atalanta: UCL Holders Start Off With Thumping Win

Paris Saint-Germain coped easily without its star forwards and could even afford to miss a penalty as it began its Champions League title defense with a 4-0 victory over Atalanta on Wednesday. The exceptional teamwork in coach Luis Enrique’s side was a hallmark of their Champions League title run last season. It was on display once again as central defender Marquinhos, winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, left back Nuno Mendes and substitute Gonçalo Ramos all scored at Parc des Princes. So far it does not look like the crisis some PSG fans feared after Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué — who starred in the 5-0 rout of Inter Milan in the Champions League final — both were injured on international duty with France this month.

UEFA Champions League: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate their victory at the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta
UEFA Champions League: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

PSG's Goncalo Ramos, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Champions League 2025-26: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League 2025-26: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

PSG's Ibrahim Mbaye, center, in action against Atalanta's Marten de Roon, left, and Atalanta's goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Champions League 2025-26: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta
Champions League 2025-26: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Security staff fail to stop fan from invading the pitch during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

PSG's Goncalo Ramos, left, challenges for the ball with Atalanta's Odilon Kossounou, centre, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

PSG's Nuno Mendes celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Champions League Soccer Match: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League Soccer Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

PSG's Joao Neves, left, challenges for the ball with Atalanta's Yunus Musah during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Champions League Soccer Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta
Champions League Soccer Match: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

France Soccer Champions League: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain
France Soccer Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

PSG's Nuno Mendes, centre, in action ahead of Atalanta's Raoul Bellanova during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

France Soccer Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta
France Soccer Champions League: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

PSG's Marquinhos celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

