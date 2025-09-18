Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate their victory at the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Goncalo Ramos, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Ibrahim Mbaye, center, in action against Atalanta's Marten de Roon, left, and Atalanta's goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
Security staff fail to stop fan from invading the pitch during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Goncalo Ramos, left, challenges for the ball with Atalanta's Odilon Kossounou, centre, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Nuno Mendes celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Joao Neves, left, challenges for the ball with Atalanta's Yunus Musah during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Nuno Mendes, centre, in action ahead of Atalanta's Raoul Bellanova during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.
PSG's Marquinhos celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.