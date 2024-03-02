Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bat first against Nepal on Saturday (March 2, 2024) in match 5 of the ongoing tri-nation T20I series 2024 in Kirtipur. Both teams are coming off wins over Namibia - the third side in the tri-series contest - in their respective previous games at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)
Nepal had edged out Namibia by three runs in a close encounter on March 1. The home team put a 180-run total on the board after losing the toss and being invited to bat first. Kushal Malla had stayed unbeaten on 55 (37 balls; 1x4, 4x6) to lead the effort.
In reply, Namibia had a strong 83-run partnership for the fourth wicket but despite captain JJ Smit's half-century, the visitors fell just short and could only muster 177/7 in their allotted 20 overs.
As for Scott Edwards' Netherlands, they notched up a comprehensive 59-run win in their last match against Namibia. The Dutch racked up a humongous total of 247 in the first innings and then limited the Namibians to 188/7 to complete the thumping win.
Nepal and Netherlands had earlier locked horns in match 2 of the series, which the Rohit Paudel-led Nepal had lost to the Dutch on February 28 in a humdinger that went down to the last ball.
Chasing a 185-run target, the hosts needed four runs to win off the last delivery, but Netherlands' experienced left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe only conceded a leg bye to clinch the win for his side.
Playing XIs
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Pratis GC, Abinash Bohara.
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Vivian Kingma, Timm van der Gugten.
Live Streaming Details
The NEP vs NED T20I match is being live streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the match on television in India.