Cricket

Nepal Vs Netherlands, Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: NEP To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

The two teams had earlier locked horns in match 2 of the tri-nation T20I series 2024, which the Rohit Paudel-led Nepal had lost to the Netherlands on February 28 in a humdinger that went down to the last ball in Kirtipur

O
Outlook Sports Desk
March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024
       
Captains Rohit Paudel (second from left) and Scott Edwards (third from left) at the toss for the Nepal vs Netherlands T20I match in the tri-series tournament at Kirtipur on March 2, 2024. Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bat first against Nepal on Saturday (March 2, 2024) in match 5 of the ongoing tri-nation T20I series 2024 in Kirtipur. Both teams are coming off wins over Namibia - the third side in the tri-series contest - in their respective previous games at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)

Nepal had edged out Namibia by three runs in a close encounter on March 1. The home team put a 180-run total on the board after losing the toss and being invited to bat first. Kushal Malla had stayed unbeaten on 55 (37 balls; 1x4, 4x6) to lead the effort.

In reply, Namibia had a strong 83-run partnership for the fourth wicket but despite captain JJ Smit's half-century, the visitors fell just short and could only muster 177/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

As for Scott Edwards' Netherlands, they notched up a comprehensive 59-run win in their last match against Namibia. The Dutch racked up a humongous total of 247 in the first innings and then limited the Namibians to 188/7 to complete the thumping win.

Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton celebrates after breaking the record for fastest T20I century during their match against Nepal in Kirtipur on February 27, 2024. - Photo: X (CricketNep)
Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024: Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Hits Fastest-Ever Century

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Nepal and Netherlands had earlier locked horns in match 2 of the series, which the Rohit Paudel-led Nepal had lost to the Dutch on February 28 in a humdinger that went down to the last ball.

Chasing a 185-run target, the hosts needed four runs to win off the last delivery, but Netherlands' experienced left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe only conceded a leg bye to clinch the win for his side.

Playing XIs

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Pratis GC, Abinash Bohara.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Vivian Kingma, Timm van der Gugten.

Live Streaming Details

The NEP vs NED T20I match is being live streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the match on television in India.

Tags

Cricket

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement