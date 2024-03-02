The fifth match of the ongoing tri-nation T20I series 2024 in Kirtipur pits Nepal against Netherlands again on Saturday (March 2). The two teams had earlier locked horns in match 2, which The Rohit Paudel-led Nepal had lost to the Dutch on February 28 in a humdinger that went down to the last ball. (More Cricket News)
Chasing a 185-run target, the hosts needed four runs to win off the last delivery, but Netherlands' experienced left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe only conceded a leg bye to clinch the win for his side.
Both teams are coming off wins into this encounter. Nepal beat Namibia by three runs in another thrilling clash on March 1. The home team put a 180-run total on the board after losing the toss and being invited to bat first. Kushal Malla stayed unbeaten on 55 (37 balls; 1x4, 4x6) to lead the effort.
In reply, Namibia had a strong 83-run partnership for the fourth wicket but despite captain JJ Smit's half-century, the visitors fell just short and could only muster 177/7 in their allotted 20 overs.
As for Scott Edwards' Netherlands, they notched up a comprehensive 59-run win in their last match against Namibia. The Dutch racked up a humongous total of 247 in the first innings and then limited the Namibians to 188/7 to complete the thumping win.
The tournament began with a bang, as a major record was breached in the opening match between Nepal and Namibia. The visiting team's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton broke the record for the fastest T20I hundred in men's cricket history in that game. Loftie-Eaton brought up his ton in just 33 balls, bettering the mark of Nepal's Kushal Malla's by one ball.
Live streaming details of the Nepal vs Netherlands match
When will the Nepal vs Netherlands match in the Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024 be played?
The Nepal vs Netherlands match in the Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024 will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 11:15 AM IST at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal.
Where to watch the Nepal vs Netherlands match in the Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024?
The Nepal vs Netherlands match in the Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the tri-series on television in India.
Squads
Nepal: Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Rohit Paudel (c), Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Pratis GC, Sompal Kami, Bibek Yadav, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Mousom Dhakal, Sagar Dhakal, Lokesh Bam, Surya Tamang.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Max O' Dowd, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh.