Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Appeals Against Court Verdict In Rape Conviction Case

Suspended Nepal cricket team player Sandeep Lamichhane has been embroiled in a legal battle, with the former appealing against an eight-year prison sentence over conviction of rape. The former IPL star has now found himself fighting a battle to overturn his conviction, as he has officially filed an appeal against the court's verdict that was sentenced against the cricketer. (More Cricket News)
In December 2023, Lamichhane was convicted of raping a girl, a verdict that shook the whole country and the Nepal cricketing fraternity. Despite the sentence, Lamichhane's lawyer, Saroj Ghimire, sounded positive that an appeal has been lodged against the court's verdict.
“We have filed an appeal against the court’s decision,” lawyer Ghimire told AFP.
Following the verdict, the 23-year-old face imprisonment. However, he has been granted to remain out of jail while the appeal is being heard in court. The decision also allows the cricketer to continue his legal battle without being facing arrest.
Lamichhane initially failed to return from Jamaica, where he was playing in the Caribbean Premier League, after an arrest warrant was issued in 2022. He was dismissed as national captain and arrested but Nepal lifted his playing ban after he was freed on bail.
Lamichhane has played 51 ODIs and 52 T20Is for Nepal and scalped 112 and 98 wickets, respectively. In the Indian Premier League, he played 9 games, plucking 13 wickets.
