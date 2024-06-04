Nepal Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 7 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

The Nepal cricket team is all set to face the Netherlands in match seven of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA on Tuesday, June 4. Who will win the NEP vs NED cricket match, checkout the predictions below. (More Cricket News)
Nepal's fearless cricket reputation didn't translate well in the USA. They suffered a 63-run defeat against Canada in their first warm-up match, followed by a wash-out against the co-hosts.
On the other hand, Netherlands are in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opener, the Rohit Paudel-led side will hope dominate the game. Nepal, already without their biggest star, leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, are also smarting from their Tri-series final defeat against the Netherlands at home.
Who will win the Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match 7? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
Nepal Vs Netherlands Head To Head
Nepal and Netherlands have met 12 times, with Nepal claiming victory approximately five times, Netherlands six times, and one match ending with no result.
Nepal Vs Netherlands Squads
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (C), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (C), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. Travelling reserve: Ryan Klein.
Nepal Vs Netherlands Probable XIs
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (C), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara.
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Paul van Meekeren.
Nepal Vs Netherlands Weather Report
The threat of rain hangs over the match, weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 33°C. There is a 10% chance of precipitation, humidity will be at 84%, and winds will blow at 21 km/h.
Nepal Vs Netherlands Pitch Report
The opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 between the USA and Canada was the first T20I played at Grand Prairie Stadium. The pitch was excellent for batting, with conditions improving in the second innings due to the arrival of dew, allowing the USA to comfortably chase down a target of 195 runs. However, match 7 will be a daytime encounter, so dew will not be a factor.
Nepal Vs Netherlands Prediction
Similar to their head-to-head record, the Netherlands has a superior hand over Nepal. According to Google, Nepal has a 32% chance of winning, while the Netherlands stands at 68%.