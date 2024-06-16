Cricket

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Key Stats, T20 World Cup: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorers, Highest Wicket-Takers

Bangladesh need a win over Nepal to guarantee their Super Eight spot at ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Here are all the key facts and figures you need to know, ahead of the NEP vs BAN clash in in Kingstown, St Vincent

Nepal vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024, match 31, ICC photo
Nepal lost to South Africa by one run in their previous T20 World Cup 2024 match. Photo: ICC
info_icon

Nepal are out of Super Eight reckoning, but not before running South Africa ragged and getting oh-so-close to a historic victory. Rohit Paudel's men agonizingly fell one run short against the Proteas, and will look to go one better versus Bangladesh in match 37 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday (June 17) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, West Indies. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)

The Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, are well placed to enter the next round, but need a win to be sure, though even a solitary point will guarantee them advancement.

Nepal cricket team leaving the ground after their 1-run loss to South Africa in match 31 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on June 15, Saturday. - X | Nepal Cricket
Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 37 Preview: Win Crucial For BAN's Super 8 Dream

BY PTI

Here are all the key facts and figures you need to know ahead of the Nepal vs Bangladesh clash in the Caribbean.

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head Record

The two sides have locked horns only once in T20 internationals, all the way back in 2014. Bangladesh had won that game, also a T20 World Cup encounter, by eight wickets.

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Top Scorers

Bangladesh middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy is the highest run-scorer at the T20 World Cup 2024 so far from either side, with 86 runs from three innings. Wicketkeeper-cum-opener Aasif Sheikh leads the charts from Nepal, with 46 runs from two matches.

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Highest Wicket-Takers

Bangla Tigers leg-spinner Rishad Hossain has seven wickets from three games, which is the most from either teams thus far. As for Nepal, Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee both have four wickets from two outings.

A disconsolate Gulsan Jha (right) and Sompal Kami after Nepal lose to South Africa by one run. - Photo: ICC
Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Weather Update: Is It Raining In Kingstown, St Vincent? Will Nepal Vs Bangladesh Be Washed Out?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Recent Form

Bangladesh have won three of their last five completed T20Is, while Nepal have only won one out of their previous five completed games.

Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: Mass Shooting At Texas Juneteenth Event Kills 2; Chaos In Karnataka Over Fuel Price Hike
  2. Kashmir: Earthen Lamps, Prayers, & Hymns On Kheer Bhawani Temple | See Photos
  3. UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024: Morning Shift Exam Concludes, Noon Leg To Begin At 2:30 PM
  4. Farmer Dies In Bull Attack In UP's Budaun
  5. Odisha: ZSI Scientists Discover A New Species Of Snake Eel
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Sisterhood’: Enjoying The Joys Of Friendship To Remembering School Adventures – 5 Reasons Why This Should Be On Your Watch List
  2. Father’s Day: 5 Silver Screen Dads Who Never Fail To Tug At Our Hearts
  3. Escapism, Enchantment, And Exploration: Why We, As Audiences, Crave Fantasy Dramas Like ‘House Of The Dragon’
  4. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  5. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Face South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  2. New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 Match 39 Preview: Kiwis Eye Consolatory Win
  3. Romania Vs Ukraine, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
  4. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Key Stats, T20 World Cup: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorers, Highest Wicket-Takers
  5. ITA Vs ALB, UEFA Euro 2024: Italy Recover From 23rd Second Goal From Albania To Win 2-1 - In Pics
World News
  1. Two Dead, Multiple Injured In Shooting At Juneteenth Festival In Texas
  2. Israel's Army Says It Will Pause Daytime Fighting Along A Route In Southern Gaza To Help Ramp Up Aid
  3. PM Sharif Vows To End Pakistan's Dependency On Foreign Aid And IMF Bailouts
  4. Israel Enforces 'Tactical Pause' In Gaza For Aid Delivery; 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Rafah | Latest Updates
  5. US: 9 Including 2 Children Injured After Man Opens Fire At Michigan Water Park; Suspect Contained
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow