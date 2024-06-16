Nepal are out of Super Eight reckoning, but not before running South Africa ragged and getting oh-so-close to a historic victory. Rohit Paudel's men agonizingly fell one run short against the Proteas, and will look to go one better versus Bangladesh in match 37 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday (June 17) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, West Indies. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)