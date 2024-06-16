Nepal are out of Super Eight reckoning, but not before running South Africa ragged and getting oh-so-close to a historic victory. Rohit Paudel's men agonizingly fell one run short against the Proteas, and will look to go one better versus Bangladesh in match 37 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday (June 17) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, West Indies. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)
The Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, are well placed to enter the next round, but need a win to be sure, though even a solitary point will guarantee them advancement.
Here are all the key facts and figures you need to know ahead of the Nepal vs Bangladesh clash in the Caribbean.
Nepal Vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head Record
The two sides have locked horns only once in T20 internationals, all the way back in 2014. Bangladesh had won that game, also a T20 World Cup encounter, by eight wickets.
Nepal Vs Bangladesh Top Scorers
Bangladesh middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy is the highest run-scorer at the T20 World Cup 2024 so far from either side, with 86 runs from three innings. Wicketkeeper-cum-opener Aasif Sheikh leads the charts from Nepal, with 46 runs from two matches.
Nepal Vs Bangladesh Highest Wicket-Takers
Bangla Tigers leg-spinner Rishad Hossain has seven wickets from three games, which is the most from either teams thus far. As for Nepal, Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee both have four wickets from two outings.
Recent Form
Bangladesh have won three of their last five completed T20Is, while Nepal have only won one out of their previous five completed games.
Squads
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam.