Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Check out all the important details of Nepal's tour to the United States here

Nepal-vs-Oman-Cricket-X-Photo
Nepal cricket team. Photo: X/@cricketnep
After a middling performance in Canada, Nepal cricket team will now head to the United States for three T20Is and four ODI matches. (More Cricket News)

Nepal and United States will go head to head in the three-T20I series in Dallas before Scotland joins them for an ODI tri-series. The ODIs will be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two.

In Canada, Nepal were lackluster in the ODI but did well in the T20Is. The Rhinos could not post a single win in the four ODIs they played. They lost twice to Canada and once to Oman before one game was abandoned.

In the T20I tri-series, they Rohit Paudel-led side defeated Oman twice, both times in convincing fashion. But the Rhinos lost to Canada two times as well.

In the United States, they will have a chance to showcase their skills against a side that reached the Super 8 round in the T20 World Cup that was held earlier this year. Nepal too have sweet memories of the World Cup where they almost defeated the finalists South Africa before falling short by a single run.

United States' come into the series from Namibia where they too played some ODIs and a T20I tri-series. The Americans did well in both formats and consistently posted wins. Back at home, they will try to put Nepal under pressure.

A thrilling T20I series can be expected but the same can not be said about the ODI games where Nepal have looked off-colour in recent times.

Check out all the important details of Nepal's tour to the United States here.

Nepal Tour Of United States Schedule

United States vs Nepal 1st T20I - October 19 from 5:30am IST

United States vs Nepal 2nd T20I - October 21 from 5:30am IST

United States vs Nepal 3rd T20I - October 22 from 5:30am IST

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Matches

United States vs Nepal - October 27 from 10pm IST

Nepal vs Scotland - October 29 from 10pm IST

United States vs Nepal - November 2 from 10pm IST

Nepal vs Scotland - November 4 from 10pm IST

Nepal Tour Of United States Squads

Squads have not been announced yet. We will update them as soon as they arrive.

Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming

Live streaming details of Nepal tour of the United States 2024 are not yet known. We will update them as soon as the information arrive.

