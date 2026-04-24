MI Vs CSK, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 33 – Check Result

Chennai Super Kings' Akeal Hosein, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. | Photo: AP

Chennai Super Kings' Akeal Hosein, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. | Photo: AP