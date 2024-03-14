Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi, Qualifier (1 Vs 2), Toss And Teams - Check MUL Vs PES Playing XIs

Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and opted to bat in Qualifier (1 vs 2) against Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans that is played at the National Stadium in Karachi. (More Cricket News)
The winner of this match will qualify for the PSL 2024 final however, the loser will go onto play the winner of Eliminator 1 that will be played between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.
Check The Playing XIs:
Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Paul Walter, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali.