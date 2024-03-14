Cricket

Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi, Qualifier (1 Vs 2), Toss And Teams - Check MUL Vs PES Playing XIs

Multan Sultans are locking horns against Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi in Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League 2024. Check the playing XIs, toss and more

March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024
       
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at the toss. Photo: X/thePSLt20
Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and opted to bat in Qualifier (1 vs 2) against Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans that is played at the National Stadium in Karachi. (More Cricket News)

The winner of this match will qualify for the PSL 2024 final however, the loser will go onto play the winner of Eliminator 1 that will be played between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

Check The Playing XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Paul Walter, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali.

