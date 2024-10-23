Mozambique vs Rwanda Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 11

Mozambique and Rwanda will be up against each other in the 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B competition going on in Nairobi. Both teams will be looking for their second win in the tournament. (More Cricket News)
After losing their first two matches against Zimbabwe and Kenya, Mozambique returned to winning ways against Seychelles in their last match.
Rwanda too have lost to Zimbabwe and Kenya but they have a win courtesy a walkover against Gambia. A win for any of the two sides will keep them within touching distance of the top two sides which are Zimbabwe and Kenya. If any of the top two make a mistake, the winner of this tie will be in good position to make the competition for the top two spots tighter.
The top two teams out of the six competing in the competition will advance to the Africa qualifiers where they will be joined by Nambia, Uganda and four other African nations from sub-regional qualifiers A and C. Two teams from the Africa qualifiers will earn tickets to the ICC 2026 Men's T20 World Cup that will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
Check out how you can watch the Mozambique vs Rwanda T20 World Cup 2026 Africa sub-regional qualifier B match 11 live.
Mozambique Vs Rwanda Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Mozambique Vs Rwanda Africa sub-regional qualifier B match?
The Mozambique Vs Rwanda match will take place on Wednesday, October 23 at the Nairobi Gymkhana in Kenya from 4:00pm IST.
Where to watch the Mozambique Vs Rwanda Africa sub-regional qualifier B match live?
The Mozambique Vs Rwanda match will be live streamed on FanCode app and website.