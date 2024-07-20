Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Sania Mirza Marriage Rumors: What Did The Pacer Say?

Indian cricket star Mohammed Shami has finally addressed the rumors linking him to tennis ace Sania Mirza. Recent weeks have seen a surge in fabricated images and unfounded claims suggesting an impending marriage between the two athletes. (More Cricket News)
In a recent interaction on YouTube, Shami slammed the spread of fake news about his alleged marriage to Mirza, urging netizens to be mindful of the impact of such rumors.
Shami said, ‘I urge everyone to be responsible with social media and refrain from spreading such unfounded news.’
He added. ‘It is weird and done purposely for some lame fun. But what can be done? If I open my phone, I could see those memes. But I would only like to say that memes are made for fun, but if they are related to someone’s life, then you must think about it before sharing. These people share from unverified pages and get away by saying anything and everything.’
The Indian pacer also challenged those circulating the false rumors, demanding they post their claims from verified accounts. He emphasized the importance of personal growth and contribution to society over spreading unfounded information.
He said, ‘If you have the guts to say all these things from a verified page, then I will reply. Try achieving success, help people, and upgrade yourself, then I will believe that you are a good person,’
Shami's response has finally put an end to the ridiculous rumors linking him to Mirza. The cricketer was clearly frustrated by the false claims and made it clear that he won't tolerate such baseless speculation.