Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been denied requests for the No Objection Certificates to take part in the Global T20 Canada by the Pakistan Cricket Board, citing a jam-packed international schedule. (More Cricket News)
The decision also comes following Naseem Shah’s NOC being denied to participate in The Hundred for the very same reason.
"The PCB had received NOC requests from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi for the Global T20 event, amongst other players. After taking into consideration Pakistan's busy and packed cricket calendar in the period from August 2024 to March 2025, which includes nine ICC World Test Championship matches and next year's ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and following consultations with the three players as well as the national selection committee, it has been decided to decline their requests," PCB said in an official statement.
Canada’s Global T20 League will kick-off on Thursday, July 25, and will run till Sunday, August 11. However, Pakistan’s next test will be an international assignment where they will make the trip to Bangladesh that will feature two Tests from August 21 to September 3.
England will also fly to Pakistan to play three Test matches in October, following which Pakistan will take flight to Australia for a white-ball series, featuring three ODIs and as many T20Is in November.
After the Australia series, the sub-continent side will go to Zimbabwe in November-December, and then play in an all-format South African tour that will run till January 7, 2025.
West Indies will fly down for two Tests. A tri-nation ODI series will also be played between South Africa, New Zealand with Pakistan playing hosts. They will end the season with a white-ball tour of New Zealand ending on April 5.