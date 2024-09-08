Moeen Ali Retires: England All-Rounder Calls Time On His International Career

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who last played at the T20 World Cup 2024, has retired from the international game. Moeen stated that it was the right time for him to move on after understanding that he was no longer in the reckoning for the country's future assignments. (More Cricket News)
"I'm 37 years old and didn't get picked for this month's Australia series," Moeen Ali said in an interview with former England captain Nasser Hussain in the Daily Mail. "I've played a lot of cricket for England. It's time for the next generation, which was also explained to me. It felt the time was right. I've done my part."
Moeen stated that the England side needs a rebuild ahead of an important white-ball cycle that features ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
"I could hold on and try to play for England again, but I know in reality I won't," Moeen said. "Even retiring, I don't feel it's because I'm not good enough — I still feel I can play. But I get how things are, and the team needs to evolve into another cycle. It's about being real to myself."
Speaking about the all-rounder, Moeen made his international bow in 2014 against the West Indies. He scored 6678 international runs and picked 366 wickets.
Moeen was part of the England side that lifted the 2019 ODI World Cup as well as the T20 World Cup in 2022.