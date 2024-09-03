Cricket

McCullum Replaces Mott As England's White-Ball Head Coach

Brendon McCullum has been announced as England's new men's white-ball head coach, and will combine that role with his existing Test duties

Brendon-McCullum-England
Brendon McCullum has been confirmed as England's new white-ball head coach
info_icon

Brendon McCullum has been announced as England's new men's white-ball head coach, and will combine that role with his existing Test duties. (More Cricket News)

McCullum, who has signed a three-year contract to perform the role, replaces Australian Matthew Mott, who stepped down after this year's T20 World Cup.

The 42-year-old will oversee the next 50-over World Cup in South Africa, while also guiding the Test squad all the way through to England's next home Ashes campaign.

The ECB have described the move as part of a strategic restructure for the senior side, with McCullum officially beginning his twin tenure in January 2025. 

England's interim head coach Marcus Trescothick will continue in his role for the white-ball tour of the Caribbean in November, with McCullum's first assignment a tour of India before February's Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

McCullum will become the first England men's coach since his Test predecessor, Chris Silverwood, to oversee both the red and white-ball squads.

Since taking charge of a Test side that had won one of its previous 17 Tests, McCullum has instilled a fearless brand of cricket, which has seen England win 19 of their 28 Tests since.

Under the New Zealander, England's Test team scored 4.57 runs per over on average, compared to 3.09 in their 29 Tests previously.

Having overseen a dramatic turnaround for the Test team alongside captain Ben Stokes, McCullum says he is "energised" by the prospect of signing a new contract that increases the scope of his role. 

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Test team, and I’m excited to extend my role to include the white-ball sides," McCullum said. 

"This challenge is something I’m ready to embrace, and I’m eager to work closely with Jos [Buttler] and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place.

“Rob Key’s vision for the future of English cricket is something that really resonated with me. The idea of a unified coaching structure, especially with the schedule easing next year, made perfect sense.

"I’m energised by the prospect of guiding both teams and am grateful for the support from the ECB and my family as I take on these added responsibilities.

“The talent within English cricket is immense, and I’m looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential.

"My goal is to create an environment where everyone can thrive and where we can continue to compete at the highest level across all formats.”

After the Test series ends against Sri Lanka at The Oval next week, McCullum will take a short break at home in New Zealand before joining the red-ball team for their winter tour of Pakistan in October and the three-match series against New Zealand.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BAN Vs PAK Test Series Stats: 10 Talking From Bangladesh's Epic Win In Pakistan
  2. McCullum Replaces Mott As England's White-Ball Head Coach
  3. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Pope Shutting Out Captaincy Criticism As England Eye Sri Lanka Sweep
  4. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Architect Bangladesh's Stunning Series Win Over Pakistan - In Pics
  5. Bangladesh's First-Ever Test Series Win Over Pakistan: Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Saudi Pro League: Chelsea Confirm Angelo Exit To Al-Nassr In £19.4m Transfer
  2. Jamal Lewis Creates British History With Sao Paulo Loan Move
  3. La Liga: Gundogan's Barcelona Exit Not A Financial Decision, Insists Laporta
  4. Nations League: Belgium Focused On Future After Disappointing Euros 2024
  5. Virgil Van Dijk To Play For Netherlands Until 2026 World Cup, Says Manager Ronald Koeman
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, US Open 2024 Preview: Belarusian 'Doesn't Want To Leave' Early
  3. US Open Day 8 Women's Singles Wrap: Karolina Muchova Continues Impressive Run; Swiatek Too Advances - in Pics
  4. US Open Day 8 Men's Singles Wrap: Sinner, De Minaur Win As Quarter-final Match-ups Finalised - In Pics
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open: World Number 1 Expecting Slog In QF Clash
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Defence Ministry To Procure FRCVs, Air Defence Fire Control Radars, Dornier-228 Aircraft
  2. 'Doctors Turning Into Butchers': TMC Warns MLA Lovely Maitra For Derogatory Comments
  3. Ex-Atlas Cycles President Shoots Self At His Home, Mentions About Harassment In Suicide Note: Delhi Police
  4. ‘Justice Is Dead’: Manipur Remains Divided On Ethnic Lines
  5. 'Unpardonable': Centre Moves SC Against Bengal Gov For Non-Cooperation With CISF Personnel At RG Kar
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  2. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  3. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
  4. What Is ‘Primrose Everdeen’ Dance? The TikTok Trend Every Hunger Games Fan Is Talking About
  5. What To Know About Texas' New Social Media Law Now In Effect
World News
  1. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  2. France: 13 Killed After Migrant Boat Capsizes
  3. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  4. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
  5. What Is ‘Primrose Everdeen’ Dance? The TikTok Trend Every Hunger Games Fan Is Talking About
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Live Updates: Pooja Loses 4-6 To China's Wu In Women’s Individual Recurve Open Quarterfinal