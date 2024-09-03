Brendon McCullum has been announced as England's new men's white-ball head coach, and will combine that role with his existing Test duties. (More Cricket News)
McCullum, who has signed a three-year contract to perform the role, replaces Australian Matthew Mott, who stepped down after this year's T20 World Cup.
The 42-year-old will oversee the next 50-over World Cup in South Africa, while also guiding the Test squad all the way through to England's next home Ashes campaign.
The ECB have described the move as part of a strategic restructure for the senior side, with McCullum officially beginning his twin tenure in January 2025.
England's interim head coach Marcus Trescothick will continue in his role for the white-ball tour of the Caribbean in November, with McCullum's first assignment a tour of India before February's Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
McCullum will become the first England men's coach since his Test predecessor, Chris Silverwood, to oversee both the red and white-ball squads.
Since taking charge of a Test side that had won one of its previous 17 Tests, McCullum has instilled a fearless brand of cricket, which has seen England win 19 of their 28 Tests since.
Under the New Zealander, England's Test team scored 4.57 runs per over on average, compared to 3.09 in their 29 Tests previously.
Having overseen a dramatic turnaround for the Test team alongside captain Ben Stokes, McCullum says he is "energised" by the prospect of signing a new contract that increases the scope of his role.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Test team, and I’m excited to extend my role to include the white-ball sides," McCullum said.
"This challenge is something I’m ready to embrace, and I’m eager to work closely with Jos [Buttler] and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place.
“Rob Key’s vision for the future of English cricket is something that really resonated with me. The idea of a unified coaching structure, especially with the schedule easing next year, made perfect sense.
"I’m energised by the prospect of guiding both teams and am grateful for the support from the ECB and my family as I take on these added responsibilities.
“The talent within English cricket is immense, and I’m looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential.
"My goal is to create an environment where everyone can thrive and where we can continue to compete at the highest level across all formats.”
After the Test series ends against Sri Lanka at The Oval next week, McCullum will take a short break at home in New Zealand before joining the red-ball team for their winter tour of Pakistan in October and the three-match series against New Zealand.