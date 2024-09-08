Moeen Ali Announces Retirement From International Cricket, Says 'It Is The Right Time To Move On'

Moeen played across all formats for England over the past decade, and was part of the squads that won the 50-over World Cup in 2019 and T20 World Cup two years ago.
Having come out of Test retirement to feature for England against Australia in 2023, Mooen has now confirmed his retirement from international cricket altogether.
"I could hold on and try to play for England again, but I know in reality I won't," Moeen said in an interview with the Daily Mail.
"Even retiring, I don't feel it's because I'm not good enough – I still feel I can play.
"But I get how things are, and the team needs to evolve into another cycle. It's about being real to myself.
"I've played a lot of cricket for England. It's time for the next generation.
"It felt [like] the time was right to move on. I've done my part."
He bows out having played 68 Tests, 138 ODIs and 92 T20Is.
Moeen made five Test centuries, taking 204 wickets in the longest format.
The off-spinner made three tons and took 111 wickets in ODIs, while clinching 51 wickets in T20Is.