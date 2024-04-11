MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Fresh from a victory over the Delhi Capitals, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians welcome the out-of-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. After three defeats, MI finally bounced back with a win but RCB's form has floundered after four defeats from five games played. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Mumbai Indians, after a tough start, have started to find their feet in IPL 2024 but Royal Challengers Bengaluru under Faf du Plessis are still carrying the same issues as last season with bowlers under-performing and only Virat Kohli leading the run-charts.
Playing XI for MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match:
MI predicted XI: Rohit, Ishan, Suryakumar, Tilak, Hardik (c), Tim, M Nabi, Romario, Piyush, Jasprit, Gerald
Impact sub: Akash Madhwal
RCB predicted XI: Virat, Faf (c), Rajat, Glenn, Cameron, DK, Reece, Mayank, Siraj, Dayal, Saurav.
Impact sub: Lomror
MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 Pitch report:
The Wankhede Stadium pitch could see another high-scoring game. The stadium has small boundaries with some big-hitters on each side, expect fireworks. Notably, Glenn Maxwell returns to Wankhede Stadium for the first time since his blazing knock of 201 against Afghanistan in the ODI WC 2023.
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Will Jacks, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis
MI Vs RCB, Head-to-head:
Matches played: 18
MI won - 18
RCB won - 10
At Wankhede Stadium
MI Won - 7
RCB Won - 3
MI vs RCB weather report:
The temperature in Mumbai could swell to 34 degrees and might drop to 25 in the night period. Expect humidity level to be at 65-75%.