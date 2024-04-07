Cricket

MI Vs DC, IPL 2024: Double Relief For Hardik Pandya - First Win And Mumbai's Crowd Support

The Wankhede stands, predominantly filled with approximately 18,000 children from various NGOs, resonated with cheers for the home team as Mumbai Indians got their first win of this IPL season

AP
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya cheers the crowd after their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai Photo: AP
Hardik Pandya finally found relief on the field and off it too as he was spared from crowd hostility during Mumbai Indians' first win of the IPL season against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

The stands, predominantly filled with approximately 18,000 children from various NGOs, resonated with cheers for the home team as the match coincided with ESA (Education and Sports for All) day, organised by the Reliance Foundation.

Pandya had previously faced a barrage of boos and fan backlash in the first three matches, held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, and the Wankhede itself.

The 29-year-old, who recently replaced Rohit Sharma as the skipper of the five-time IPL-winning side ahead of the season, had become a target for criticism both inside the stadiums and on social media after his trade from the Gujarat Titans back to the Mumbai Indians.

In their last home match, the crowd's reaction was so intense that presenter Sanjay Manjrekar had to urge the audience to "behave" during the toss. Additionally, chants of Rohit Sharma's name echoed throughout the stadium, highlighting the divided sentiments among fans.

The Pandya-led side finally got their first win as the five-team champions logged home their maiden points in this year's IPL with a 29-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

It was Romario Shepherd's 39 not out off 10 balls that became the difference with 32 coming in the 20th over bowled by Anrich Nortje that took MI to an unassailable 234 for 5.

In reply, Tristan Stubbs's valiant 71 not out off 25 balls could only take DC to 205 for 8.

The right-handed Stubbs smacked as many as seven sixes and three fours but his effort could only reduce the margin of defeat for Delhi

This was DC's fourth loss in five games and they have now slumped to last place among 10 teams.

With PTI inputs

