Mangalore Dragons Vs Hubli Tigers Live Streaming, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025: When, Where To Watch Qualifier 1

Mangalore Dragons Vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1: Find out when and where to watch the cricket match live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mangalore Dragons Vs Hubli Tigers Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1
Sharath BR and Lochan Gowda in action for Mangalore Dragons in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025. | Photo: X/maharaja_t20
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mangalore Dragons face Hubli Tigers in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 on 26 August

  • Find out when and where the Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match is being played

  • Find out where to watch the Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match live on TV and online

Mangalore Dragons (MD) will take on Hubli Tigers (HT) in Qualifier 1 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Tuesday, 26 August. With a straight passage to the final on offer, league-topper MD and high-flying HT will look to give it their all.

The Dragons claimed top spot in the Maharaja Trophy league stage with 15 points, losing just two games. Their dominance culminated in a final-day demolition of Gulbarga Mystics, as they sealed a 39-run win to confirm their place in the qualifier.

Batting first, MD posted a total of 180/6, powered by a blistering 46-run knock off 22 balls from S Shivaraj and 27 not out off 15 from Aadarsh Prajwal. A four-wicket spell from Sachin Shinde stopped the chase at 141, securing the dominant win.

Meanwhile, Hubli Tigers won seven matches out of 10 in the group stage, sealing their place in the first qualifier. Their last group-stage match against Shivamogga Lions resulted in one of the biggest wins in the Maharaja Trophy – a 105-run victory.

Krishnan Shrijith (66 not out off 40) and Abhinav Manohar (63 not out off 35) pushed the Tigers to a total of 195/3 in 20 overs. Shivamogga’s chase never got going, as Shreesha Achar, KC Cariappa, and Yash Raj Punja combined to demolish their top order, ending their innings at 90 all out.

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 – Full Squads

Mangalore Dragons: Lochan Gowda, Sharath BR, Thippa Reddy, Aneesh KV, Aadarsh Prajwal (wk), Shreyas Gopal (c), Macneil Hadley Noronha, S Shivaraj, Kranthi Kumar, Sachin Shinde, Ronit More, Shreevathsa Acharya, Paras Gurbax Arya, Abhilash Shetty, Aaditya Nair, Pallavkumar Das, Abhishek Prabhakar, Santokh Singh, Rohan Revankar, Anmol Mathur, Aashish Mahesh

Hubli Tigers: Prakhar Chaturvedi, Mohammed Taha, Devdutt Padikkal (c), Krishnan Shrijith, Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Manvanth Kumar L, Abhinav Manohar, Ritesh Bhatkal, KC Cariappa, Sankalp Shettennavar, Shreesha Achar, Nathan D'Mello, Karthikeya KP, Nishchith Pai, Samarth Nagaraj, Yash Raj Punja, Shanthaveri Nagaraja, Vijaya Basavaraj Raj, Madhava Dharwadkar, Nithin Nagaraja, Sanjay Kumar Sihag

Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match being played?

The Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be played on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, at 3:15 PM IST.

Where is the Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match being played?

The Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore, Karnataka.

Where to watch the Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match live online in India?

The Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode and JioHotstar apps and website.

Where to watch the Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match live broadcast in India?

The Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Alyssa Healy Reveals How India’s Test Star Frustrated Australian Bowlers

  2. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  3. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  4. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  5. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka, US Open: World No. 2 Dominates In Straight-Set First-Round Victory

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Sebastian Ofner, US Open: Norwegian Cruises Past Ofner In First Round

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  4. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  5. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Shuttler Faces Finnish Opponent

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Eyes Victory Over 19-Year-Old Opponent

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  2. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  3. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  4. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  5. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  5. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

World News

  1. H-1B Under Fire: Senator Mike Lee, Marjorie Taylor Greene Question Indian Tech Hiring

  2. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  3. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  4. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  5. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win