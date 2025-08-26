Mangalore Dragons Vs Hubli Tigers Live Streaming, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025: When, Where To Watch Qualifier 1

Mangalore Dragons face Hubli Tigers in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 on 26 August
Mangalore Dragons (MD) will take on Hubli Tigers (HT) in Qualifier 1 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Tuesday, 26 August. With a straight passage to the final on offer, league-topper MD and high-flying HT will look to give it their all.
The Dragons claimed top spot in the Maharaja Trophy league stage with 15 points, losing just two games. Their dominance culminated in a final-day demolition of Gulbarga Mystics, as they sealed a 39-run win to confirm their place in the qualifier.
Batting first, MD posted a total of 180/6, powered by a blistering 46-run knock off 22 balls from S Shivaraj and 27 not out off 15 from Aadarsh Prajwal. A four-wicket spell from Sachin Shinde stopped the chase at 141, securing the dominant win.
Meanwhile, Hubli Tigers won seven matches out of 10 in the group stage, sealing their place in the first qualifier. Their last group-stage match against Shivamogga Lions resulted in one of the biggest wins in the Maharaja Trophy – a 105-run victory.
Krishnan Shrijith (66 not out off 40) and Abhinav Manohar (63 not out off 35) pushed the Tigers to a total of 195/3 in 20 overs. Shivamogga’s chase never got going, as Shreesha Achar, KC Cariappa, and Yash Raj Punja combined to demolish their top order, ending their innings at 90 all out.
Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 – Full Squads
Mangalore Dragons: Lochan Gowda, Sharath BR, Thippa Reddy, Aneesh KV, Aadarsh Prajwal (wk), Shreyas Gopal (c), Macneil Hadley Noronha, S Shivaraj, Kranthi Kumar, Sachin Shinde, Ronit More, Shreevathsa Acharya, Paras Gurbax Arya, Abhilash Shetty, Aaditya Nair, Pallavkumar Das, Abhishek Prabhakar, Santokh Singh, Rohan Revankar, Anmol Mathur, Aashish Mahesh
Hubli Tigers: Prakhar Chaturvedi, Mohammed Taha, Devdutt Padikkal (c), Krishnan Shrijith, Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Manvanth Kumar L, Abhinav Manohar, Ritesh Bhatkal, KC Cariappa, Sankalp Shettennavar, Shreesha Achar, Nathan D'Mello, Karthikeya KP, Nishchith Pai, Samarth Nagaraj, Yash Raj Punja, Shanthaveri Nagaraja, Vijaya Basavaraj Raj, Madhava Dharwadkar, Nithin Nagaraja, Sanjay Kumar Sihag
Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match being played?
The Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be played on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, at 3:15 PM IST.
Where is the Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match being played?
The Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore, Karnataka.
Where to watch the Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match live online in India?
The Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode and JioHotstar apps and website.
Where to watch the Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match live broadcast in India?
The Mangalore Dragons vs Hubli Tigers, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Qualifier 1 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.