Mangalore Dragons Vs Hubli Tigers Live Streaming, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025: When, Where To Watch Qualifier 1

Krishnan Shrijith (66 not out off 40) and Abhinav Manohar (63 not out off 35) pushed the Tigers to a total of 195/3 in 20 overs. Shivamogga’s chase never got going, as Shreesha Achar, KC Cariappa, and Yash Raj Punja combined to demolish their top order, ending their innings at 90 all out.