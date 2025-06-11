The summer of 2025 promises a sizzling showcase of cricketing action as Major League Cricket (MLC), the USA’s official T20 league, returns for its third season. Running from June 13 to July 14, the tournament is fast cementing its place on the global cricketing calendar, with top international stars, fierce rivalries, and a growing fanbase.
MLC 2025: Schedule
This season carries an extra edge of excitement. After receiving List-A status from the International Cricket Council last year, MLC has seen a surge in both recognition and competitiveness. The league has expanded once again — from 19 matches in the inaugural 2023 edition to 25 in 2024 — and now balloons to 34 matches in 2025, a sign of its rapid growth and ambitious vision.
The action begins with a high-voltage clash between defending champions Washington Freedom and last year’s runners-up, the San Francisco Unicorns — a rematch of the 2024 final that Freedom won to lift their maiden MLC title. The two sides now resume their rivalry in what promises to be a thrilling season opener.
MLC 2025: Format
Cricketing heavyweights like Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell, and Trent Boult, all fresh from their IPL stints, return to American shores, further raising the league’s profile. With six teams set to battle it out in a double round-robin format, each side will play ten league matches, ensuring a packed month of T20 fireworks.
The top four teams from the league stage will qualify for the playoffs. The top two will clash in the Qualifier, with the winner advancing straight to the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will face off in the Eliminator, and the winner of that match will meet the loser of the Qualifier in the Challenger — the final hurdle before the grand finale.
MLC 2025: Venues
Three iconic venues will host the tournament this year: the Oakland Coliseum, Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. Grand Prairie Stadium will also be the exclusive venue for the playoff stage, turning into the epicenter of American cricket’s biggest spectacle.
As always, IPL’s global footprint will be felt heavily. Four of the six MLC franchises are IPL-owned — MI New York (Mumbai Indians), Texas Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings), LA Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), and Seattle Orcas (Delhi Capitals). Their presence brings both pedigree and passionate fanbases, giving MLC a truly international flavour.
Major League Cricket 2025 Guide: Live Streaming Details
Live streaming of Major League Cricket 2025 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.