Cricket

Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Nellai Royal Kings, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch

Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings will clash in match 11 of the TNPL 2024 at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Saturday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the LKK Vs NRK match

lyca kovai kings X @LycaKovaiKings
Luca Kovai Kings captain Sharukh Khan (R) with his team mate during TNPL 2024. Photo: X/ @LycaKovaiKings
info_icon

Lyca Kovai Kings are set to clash with Nellai Royal Kings in match 11 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024 at the new venue in Coimbatore on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The second match of the 2nd leg of the tournament will be played at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far with NRK leading the points table.

Shahrukh Khan-led LKK will be a stronger side on Saturday after the inclusion of Sai Sudharsan in the team who returned from the Zimbabwe tour and is most likely to feature in the match against Royal Kings in Coimbatore.

Despite not having any big names in the squad, NRK has managed to play sensible cricket. They have a golden chance to stay on the top of the table by beating LKK in match 11 and becoming the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

Sai Sudharsan concluded his IPL 2024 with a total of 527 runs, he was the highest run scorer for Gujarat Titans. - BCCI
Transition From IPL To T20 World Cup: Sai Sudharsan Says 'It's All About Managing The Pressure'

BY PTI

Here are the live streaming details of the Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 11:

When is Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024 match 11?

The Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, 11th match will be played on July 13, Saturday at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The match will start at 7:15 PM IST.

Where to watch Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024 match 11?

The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.

The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024 Squads:

Lyca Kovai Kings: S Sujay, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Balasubramaniam Sachin, Shahrukh Khan (c), U Mukilesh, Ram Arvindh, Atheeq Ur Rahman, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, GV Vignesh, P Vidyuth, R Divakar, Sai Sudharsan, P Hemcharan, KM Om Prakash

Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), RS Mokit Hariharan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Nidhish Rajagopal, SJ Arun Kumar, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sonu Yadav, S Mohan Prasath, NS Harish, R Silambarasan, Emmanuel Cherian, R Kirubakar, Lakshay Jain S, P Sugendhiran, V Gowtham, N Kabilan, Gohulmoorthi S, J Rohan, AV Abilash, Laxmesha Suryaprakash

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MLC 2024: Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar Star In Washington Freedom's Win Over Seattle Orcas
  2. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs San Francisco Unicorns, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Preview: Indian Young Guns To Aim For Another Victory To Seal The Series
  4. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Nellai Royal Kings, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. India To Not Travel To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025: Check Most Likely Alternative Venue
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: England Are On The 'Brink Of Making History', Says Gary Lineker
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: 'It Will Haunt Me Forever' - Declan Rice Using ENG's 2020 Final Defeat As Motivation
  3. Copa America 2024: Uruguay Players Defend Decision To Enter Crowd To Protect Families Amid Brawl
  4. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Kane ENG's GOAT And Must Start Final, Says Neville
  5. 'If Jurgen Klopp Is Available, No Others Need To Be Interviewed By US Soccer': Jim Curtin
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova Pays Emotional Tribute To Novotna Following Semi-Final Triumph
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav Reaches Mumbai For Ambani Wedding; Kejriwal's JC Extended In CBI Case
  2. SpiceJet Staffer Slap Row: Woman Stopped Despite Entry Pass, CISF Officer's Inappropriate Language | Top Points
  3. Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls: Voting On; Day After Hotel Hustle, 203 MLAs Cast Votes Till Noon
  4. Former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, 4 Others Booked In 'Attempt To Murder' Case
  5. Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port In Kerala Welcomes Its First Cargo Ship | Why It's An 'Achievement'
Entertainment News
  1. A Roundup Of All The Outfits Radhika Merchant Wore For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities
  2. Entertainment News LIVE Update Today, July 12 : Akhilesh Yadav, KGF Star Yash Arrive in Mumbai for Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Wedding
  3. 'Are You Sure?!' Trailer: BTS' Jimin And Jungkook Embark On A Spontaneous Journey In This Travel Series
  4. Akshay Kumar Reportedly Tests Covid-19 Positive, To Skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding
  5. 'Indian 2' Netizens Review: Kamal Haasan Starrer Fails To Leave An Impact On The Fans
US News
  1. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  2. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  3. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  4. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
  5. World Malala Day: History And Significance
World News
  1. Solomon Islands And China Are Strengthening Ties In A Worrying Move For US And Its Pacific Allies
  2. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Push For Winning War Against Russia To Stoltenberg's Last Stint | Key Takeaways
  3. Tackling Climate Change At The Global Level—Is The Glass Half-Full Or Half Empty?
  4. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  5. India Abstains On UN Resolution Seeking Immediate End To Russia's Aggression On Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wimbledon Men's Singles Semis Lined Up; Washington Freedom Beat Seattle Orcas By 5 Wickets In MLC
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav Reaches Mumbai For Ambani Wedding; Kejriwal's JC Extended In CBI Case
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report