Lyca Kovai Kings are set to clash with Nellai Royal Kings in match 11 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024 at the new venue in Coimbatore on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
The second match of the 2nd leg of the tournament will be played at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far with NRK leading the points table.
Shahrukh Khan-led LKK will be a stronger side on Saturday after the inclusion of Sai Sudharsan in the team who returned from the Zimbabwe tour and is most likely to feature in the match against Royal Kings in Coimbatore.
Despite not having any big names in the squad, NRK has managed to play sensible cricket. They have a golden chance to stay on the top of the table by beating LKK in match 11 and becoming the only unbeaten team in the tournament.
Here are the live streaming details of the Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 11:
When is Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024 match 11?
The Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, 11th match will be played on July 13, Saturday at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The match will start at 7:15 PM IST.
Where to watch Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024 match 11?
The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024 Squads:
Lyca Kovai Kings: S Sujay, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Balasubramaniam Sachin, Shahrukh Khan (c), U Mukilesh, Ram Arvindh, Atheeq Ur Rahman, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, GV Vignesh, P Vidyuth, R Divakar, Sai Sudharsan, P Hemcharan, KM Om Prakash
Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), RS Mokit Hariharan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Nidhish Rajagopal, SJ Arun Kumar, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sonu Yadav, S Mohan Prasath, NS Harish, R Silambarasan, Emmanuel Cherian, R Kirubakar, Lakshay Jain S, P Sugendhiran, V Gowtham, N Kabilan, Gohulmoorthi S, J Rohan, AV Abilash, Laxmesha Suryaprakash