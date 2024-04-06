Cricket

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Here are some key battles that will decide who will come out on top when the two youngest teams of IPL go head to head

Advertisement

X%2F%40Gujarat_Titans
Gujarat Titans have won and lost two games so far this season. Photo: X/@Gujarat_Titans
info_icon

Gujarat Titans (GT) batters will be on the receiving end of Mayank Yadav's fiery pace when they clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday evening. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

LSG's fortunes have turned on their heads since Mayank Yadav started bowling his 150kmph thunderbolts. Despite losing their opening match, the KL Rahul-led side is eyeing a hat-trick of wins now. While the skipper himself is yet to get a big knock, others have stepped up to take LSG to respectable totals which then have been defended easily through Yadav's pace.

Advertisement

After losing a close game to Punjab Kings, the Titans led by Shubman Gill will want more from their middle order which has not looked threatening so far in the tournament. They will also be fretting over the form of their main bowler Rashid Khan who has looked a pale shadow of his usual self this season.

Apart from the Afghan's form, things are more or less fine for the Titans who have won and lost two games so far.

Shashank Singh - X/@PunjabKingsIPL
IPL 2024 | When I Go To Bat I Think I Am The Best: Punjab Kings' Hero Shashank Singh

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here are some key battles that will decide who will come out on top when the two youngest teams of IPL go head to head.

Advertisement

Nicholas Pooran vs Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has just 4 wickets to show in GT's 4 games so far and his economy is also a worrisome 9 in the tournament. Nicholas Pooran meanwhile has looked in fantastic touch. Pooran has hit 12 sixes already and his strike rate so far in the tournament is 175.9. He will not hesitate to take on Khan in the middle overs.

The Caribbean's spin prowess will be tested by the Afghan leggie who is looking to find his form.

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav after helping the team beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League 2024, match 15. - BCCI/IPL
IPL 2024: India Cap On Mayank Yadav's Mind After Match-Winning Pace Display For LSG

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Shubman Gill vs Mayank Yadav

Shubman Gill is among the finest backfoot players in the world right now while Mayank Yadav is arguably the fastest bowler currently. The GT skipper is among the top players expected to tame the pace of the new LSG sensation. Those who have tried to slog Yadav in front of the wicket have perished but Gill's method could be different. He is among the players who loves to use pace and score runs square of the wicket.

This is going to be one hell of a contest between a rampaging Yadav and an immovable Gill.

Mayank Yadav - X/@IPL
RCB Vs LSG: 156.7 kmph! Rookie Mayank Yadav Bowls Fastest Ball Of IPL 2024

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

Marcus Stoinis vs Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma has continued his revival and is currently leading the top-wicket takers list this season with 7 scalps in 4 matches. While Sharma's form is on an upward curve it is the opposite for Marcus Stoinis. LSG have used him as a floater so far but the Australian all-rounder has not been at his best. However, knowing his quality, he can always be expected to turn the tables.

Mohit Sharma's death duties will see him facing off Stoinis. The Australian with his power taking on Sharma's deceptive slower balls would make an exciting watch.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained