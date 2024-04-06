Gujarat Titans (GT) batters will be on the receiving end of Mayank Yadav's fiery pace when they clash with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday evening. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
LSG's fortunes have turned on their heads since Mayank Yadav started bowling his 150kmph thunderbolts. Despite losing their opening match, the KL Rahul-led side is eyeing a hat-trick of wins now. While the skipper himself is yet to get a big knock, others have stepped up to take LSG to respectable totals which then have been defended easily through Yadav's pace.
After losing a close game to Punjab Kings, the Titans led by Shubman Gill will want more from their middle order which has not looked threatening so far in the tournament. They will also be fretting over the form of their main bowler Rashid Khan who has looked a pale shadow of his usual self this season.
Apart from the Afghan's form, things are more or less fine for the Titans who have won and lost two games so far.
Here are some key battles that will decide who will come out on top when the two youngest teams of IPL go head to head.
Nicholas Pooran vs Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan has just 4 wickets to show in GT's 4 games so far and his economy is also a worrisome 9 in the tournament. Nicholas Pooran meanwhile has looked in fantastic touch. Pooran has hit 12 sixes already and his strike rate so far in the tournament is 175.9. He will not hesitate to take on Khan in the middle overs.
The Caribbean's spin prowess will be tested by the Afghan leggie who is looking to find his form.
Shubman Gill vs Mayank Yadav
Shubman Gill is among the finest backfoot players in the world right now while Mayank Yadav is arguably the fastest bowler currently. The GT skipper is among the top players expected to tame the pace of the new LSG sensation. Those who have tried to slog Yadav in front of the wicket have perished but Gill's method could be different. He is among the players who loves to use pace and score runs square of the wicket.
This is going to be one hell of a contest between a rampaging Yadav and an immovable Gill.
Marcus Stoinis vs Mohit Sharma
Mohit Sharma has continued his revival and is currently leading the top-wicket takers list this season with 7 scalps in 4 matches. While Sharma's form is on an upward curve it is the opposite for Marcus Stoinis. LSG have used him as a floater so far but the Australian all-rounder has not been at his best. However, knowing his quality, he can always be expected to turn the tables.
Mohit Sharma's death duties will see him facing off Stoinis. The Australian with his power taking on Sharma's deceptive slower balls would make an exciting watch.