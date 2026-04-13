LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Prasidh Krishna’s Four-For Sets Up Dominant Win For Titans
Gujarat Titans produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in their IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Stadium. Asked to bat first, LSG struggled to build momentum and finished on 164/8, with wickets falling at regular intervals. Prasidh Krishna was the standout performer with the ball, picking up four crucial wickets to derail the innings. In response, GT made the chase look comfortable, reaching 165/3 in just 18.4 overs. Shubman Gill (56) and Jos Buttler (60) stitched together a match-defining partnership, keeping the required rate in control throughout. LSG bowlers tried to create pressure, but GT’s composed batting ensured a smooth finish and a convincing win.
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