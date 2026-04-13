LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Prasidh Krishna’s Four-For Sets Up Dominant Win For Titans

Gujarat Titans produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in their IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Stadium. Asked to bat first, LSG struggled to build momentum and finished on 164/8, with wickets falling at regular intervals. Prasidh Krishna was the standout performer with the ball, picking up four crucial wickets to derail the innings. In response, GT made the chase look comfortable, reaching 165/3 in just 18.4 overs. Shubman Gill (56) and Jos Buttler (60) stitched together a match-defining partnership, keeping the required rate in control throughout. LSG bowlers tried to create pressure, but GT’s composed batting ensured a smooth finish and a convincing win.

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GT won by 7 wickets with 8 balls remaining
Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia and Washington Sundar celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/STR
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Indian Premier League Rahul Tewatia
Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo; AP/STR
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Jos Buttler Indian Premier League
Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/STR
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Indian Premier League Jos Buttler
Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo; AP/STR
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Shubman Gill Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo; AP/STR
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IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler congratulates captain Shubman Gill after his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/STR
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Indian Premier League George Linde
Lucknow Super Giants' George Linde plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/STR
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Abdul Samad Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Abdul Samad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/STR
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Washington Sundar Indian Premier League
Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Indian Premier League Mukul Choudhary
Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Nicholas Pooran Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo; AP/STR
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Rishabh Pant Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Mitchell Marsh Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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