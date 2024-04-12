KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants are set to take on Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 encounter. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The hosts are high on confidence after winning three consecutive IPL 2024 games and will fancy their chances against Rishabh Pant's DC, who are lying at the bottom of the points table.
Playing XI for LSG Vs DC IPL 2024 match:
LSG: QdK, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh.
Impact Sub: K. Gowtham
DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje.
Impact Sub: Prithvi Shaw/Ishant Sharma.
LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024 Pitch report:
The Ekana Stadium track is known to produce slow wickets and it showed in the game against GT. Be it red or black soil, the nature of the pitch will change and expect the bowlers as well as the batters to have a say in this contest.
Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants:
KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.
Delhi Capitals:
Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Lizaad Williams.
LSG Vs DC, Head-to-head:
These two have played each other three times, and LSG have emerged victorious on all the three occasions.
LSG vs DC Weather Report:
Expect the temperature to swell to 39 degrees and then cool down to 24 degrees. No possibility of rains in Lucknow but humidity could be around 28 per cent.