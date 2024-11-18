SL Vs NZ 2nd ODI: Kusal Mendis Inspires Sri Lanka To Long-awaited Series Win Over New Zealand

Kusal Mendis' unbeaten 74 helped Sri Lanka clinch an ODI series win over New Zealand with a three-wicket victory in the second match. (Match Highlights | Cricket news)
Rain shortened the match to 47 overs a side, and Sri Lanka took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with six balls remaining.
New Zealand's innings were disrupted by the weather, with Sri Lanka's spinners taking advantage of the slowed momentum around the stoppages despite Will Young's (26) steady start.
Mark Chapman (76) and Mitchell Hay (49) gave the tourists some hope, but Maheesh Theekshana (3-31) and Jeffrey Vandersay (3-46) took three wickets apiece as they halted New Zealand at 209, with Glenn Phillips (15) the only other batter to hit double figures.
After Avishka Fernando's early dismissal, Mendis was a mainstay for Sri Lanka and ultimately proved the difference.
Michael Bracewell (4-36) did his best to rally New Zealand, but they fell just short thanks to an eighth-wicket stand of 47 off 59 balls between Mendis and Theekshana.
Data Debrief: Running it back
It is the first time since 2012 that Sri Lanka have won an ODI series against New Zealand, while it is the first time they have won back-to-back ODIs against the Black Caps since November that year.
Sri Lanka also made a welcome return to winning ways at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium - they had lost their most recent match in this format at the venue to West Indies back in October.