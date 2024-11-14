Cricket

SL Vs NZ 1st ODI: Kusal Mendis And Avishka Fernando Centuries Hand Series Opener To Sri Lanka

On a rain-soaked day, the hosts ended their eight-match losing streak at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium with a dominant display from start to finish

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Sri lanka vs new zealand 1st odi
Kusal Mendis scored 143 runs in Sri Lanka's win over New Zealand in the first match of their ODI series
info_icon

Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando guided Sri Lanka to a 45-run victory via the DLS Method in the first match of their ODI series against New Zealand on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

On a rain-soaked day, the hosts ended their eight-match losing streak at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium with a dominant display from start to finish. 

After electing to bat, Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow when Pathum Nissanka (12) was caught by Nathan Smith from Jacob Duffy's delivery in the second over.

However, Kusal would join Avishka at the crease and put the hosts in control, with the pair putting on a 206-run stand. 

File photo of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma in training session - Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
OTD In 2014: Rohit Sets Record For Highest ODI Score In Kolkata Against Sri Lanka

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The duo's contribution formed the bulk of Sri Lanka's 324-5, with Sadeera Samarawickrama (five), Charith Asalanka (40) and Janith Liyanage (12 not out) concluding their innings.

New Zealand started well in their run chase through Will Young (35) and Tim Robinson (35) before the latter was stumped by Mendisb Theekshana in the 13th over. 

That kickstarted the tourists' collapse, with the dismissals of Young, Henry Nicholls (six), Mark Chapman (two) and Glenn Phillips (nine) leaving New Zealand 110-5 after 17 overs.

Michael Bracewell's 34 from 32 deliveries steadied the ship somewhat but the damage had been done, with the tourists falling short of their target by 45 runs. 

Data Debrief: It's coming home

Sri Lanka have won five of their last six multi-game bilateral men’s ODI series (L1), including each of their last two, and they got off to a perfect start in Dambulla.

The Lions' victory was their first in the format at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium since a seven-wicket win against Pakistan back in August 2014. 

They were helped by Kusal's knock of 143 from 128 deliveries, which was his fourth ODI century but his first on home soil since 2020. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Tilak Varma's Unbeaten Ton Helps India Take Lead Against South Africa - Data Debrief
  2. SL Vs NZ 1st ODI: Kusal Mendis And Avishka Fernando Centuries Hand Series Opener To Sri Lanka
  3. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs In Centurion Park, Take 2-1 Series Lead
  4. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs, Lead Series 2-1
  5. India Vs Pakistan In Women's U-19 Asia Cup On December 15 In Kuala Lumpur
Football News
  1. Greece Vs England, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. NBA: Steve Kerr Recalls 'Surreal' Klay Thompson Moment During Golden State Warriors Return
  3. Ruben Amorim Will 'Change The Energy' At Man United, Says Bruno Fernandes
  4. UEFA Nations League: Frenkie De Jong Doubted Ankle Injury Would Heal Ahead Of Netherlands Return
  5. Belgium Must Be 'Given Time' To Emulate Golden Generation, Says Amadou Onana
Tennis News
  1. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  4. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  5. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Calls For Cross-Border Collaboration With Pakistan, Bangladesh To Tackle Transboundary Pollution
  2. 'SC Parked Bulldozer In Garage Forever': Opposition Hails Top Court Verdict
  3. Jaishankar Meets Saudi Foreign Minister Al Saud, Says 'West Asia Is A Matter Of Deep Concern'
  4. Row Sparks As Omar Abdullah Blames Indus Water Treaty For J&K’s Power Crisis
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
Entertainment News
  1. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  2. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  3. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  4. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  5. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
US News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  3. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  4. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  5. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
World News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Taliban Holds Sixth Public Execution - A Resurgence Of Unforgiving Justice System
  3. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
  4. Netanyahu's Psychological Campaign: Video Messages To Iranians And Lebanese
  5. Japan: Regulators Disqualify Reactor Under Post-Fukushima Safety Standards For First Time
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign