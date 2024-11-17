Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Score: SL Bowl First In Pallekele

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20 international encounter between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, in Pallekele on Sunday (November 17, 2024). After a comfortable win in the first game, the home team is looking to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a victory tonight. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
The rain-hit opener saw centuries from Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando, who constructed a 206-run partnership to propel the Lankans to 324 for five in 49.2 overs before the downpour began. The home team's spinners later engineered a collapse in the Kiwi innings, scalped five wickets in the middle overs for just 22 runs to restrict the visitors to 175 for nine in their designated 27 overs. The win margin was a healthy 45 runs.
Toss Update
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand.
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando.
New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Robinson, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitch Hay(w), Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Kusal Perera, Dushan Hemantha, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamindu Wickramasinghe.
New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Robinson, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitch Hay(w), Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Zakary Foulkes.