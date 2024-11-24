IPL 2025 Mega Auction: KL Rahul Sold To Delhi Capitals For INR 14 Crore

Delhi Capitals have signed KL Rahul for INR 14 crore at the 2025 Indian Premier League mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, November 24. (Live Updates | More Cricket News)
Delhi Capitals were pushed till 14 crore, as Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings all went for the former Lucknow Super Giants skipper.
Rahul was released by LSG ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction, after being a part of the set-up since 2022, and also leading them to the playoffs twice.
The 32-year-old has previously represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad as well as the Punjab Kings.
Rahul has scored 4683 runs in 132 IPL matches, at an average of 45.46, and a strike rate of 134.60, registering four hundreds and 37 fifties.