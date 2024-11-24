Cricket

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal Credits Fearless Mindset For Stunning Century Against Australia

Jaiswal made a 161 in only his second innings on Australian soil and added 201 runs for the opening wicket with KL Rahul (77) to lay the foundation of India’s imposing 533-run target

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Yashasvi Jaiswal
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after losing his wicket | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
info_icon

Yashasvi Jaiswal termed his “fearless mindset” and ability to take “brave decisions” as the catalysts behind his exceptional hundred against Australia in the ongoing first Test, here on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Jaiswal made a 161 in only his second innings on Australian soil and added 201 runs for the opening wicket with KL Rahul (77) to lay the foundation of India’s imposing 533-run target.

“It was a very special moment for me. I always wanted to tour Australia and do well and this knock is very important for me,” Jaiswal said in the post-day press meet.

“I always wanted to play with a fearless mindset. I always believe in myself and take brave decisions. So, it was an amazing experience to play against such quality bowlers in their country, and it’s special to score a hundred against the world’s best,” he added.

Jaiswal, who was dismissed for an eight-ball duck in the first innings, said the focus was on negating the new ball spell by Australian quicks.

“The wicket was seaming a bit more in the first innings. In the second innings we were discussing how to play the new ball better — which balls to leave and which to play. So, it was important for the team that I play the new ball better.”

Jaiswal said he had set small targets for himself in the second essay. 

"I never thought I would get this big a hundred, as my goals were small, taking it session by session. Then I had a good partnership with (KL) Rahul bhai. He was guiding me during the partnership, so that was helpful.”

Women's T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt bats - | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
RSA-W Vs ENG-W Toss Update, 1st T20I: England Bowl First At Buffalo Park - Check Playing XIs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

So, what was the conversation between him and Rahul during the alliance? 

“We have been playing together for a while, we all know each other well and talk between ourselves in the dressing room.

“Whenever I felt nervous in the middle, Rahul bhai was telling me to remain focused and calm. It was helpful because you are going to get some good balls in these kinds of pitches,” he said. 

The left-hander said the team was prepared to tackle the bounce at Perth.

“We knew that the ball would bounce here. We were prepared for the bounce. We had a nice camp here ahead of this Test. We were practicing in similar conditions with the same kind of mindset as how we can score runs in these conditions. It’s all about practicing hard and learning what shots to play here,” he explained.

Jaiswal brought up his fourth Test hundred with a remarkable ramped six off pacer Josh Hazlewood. The 22-year-old said he was mentally prepared for it.

“To be honest, I knew he was going to bowl a bouncer because the field was set like that and I was ready for the bounce, and I was ready to play that shot. Happy that I pulled it off and carried on for some more time,” he said.

‘Virat Paaji Is Incredible’

Virat Kohli brought up his 30th Test hundred a while after Jaiswal reached the landmark, and the youngster said it was a privilege to watch and play alongside the star batter.

“I have seen Virat paaji making runs at Perth (in 2018) on TV. Now, I have seen it live too. He has been doing it for a long, long time. So, he is just incredible. 

“We were so happy for him that he could finish it. We were all waiting for his 100. He played amazingly,” he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates, Day 1: David Warner Unsold; Ashwin Goes To CSK For 9.75 Crores; Rishabh Pant SOLD To LSG At 27 Crores
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Pips Shreyas Iyer To Become Costliest-Ever Player At INR 27 Crore
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: KL Rahul Sold To Delhi Capitals For INR 14 Crore
  4. ZIM Vs PAK, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Rain Stops Play; Pakistan Tottering In Pursuit Of 206-Run Target
  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Registers His Seventh Test Hundred In Australia, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Diego Simeone Reflects On 700th Game In Charge As Atletico Madrid Edge Deportivo Alaves 2-1
  3. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
  4. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  5. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  3. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  4. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  5. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Resigns, To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28
  2. Three Killed In Clashes Over Sambhal Mosque Survey—What’s The Dispute?
  3. Day In Pics: November 24, 2024
  4. Delhi: Main Accused In Cop Stabbing Case Shot Dead In Encounter; Other 2 Arrested
  5. 'Won't Participate In Any Bypolls Until...': Mayawati Alleges Fake Voting In UP; Urges ECI To Step In
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 20 In Beirut, Over 80 In Gaza | Top Points
  2. Putin Bans Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of Countries Allowing Gender Transition
  3. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
  4. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  5. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign