Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Announces New Media Rights Partnership With Sony Pictures Networks India

The deal encompasses all editions of the Men’s and Women’s Asia Cups, Men’s and Women’s Under-19 Asia Cups, and the Men’s and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cups

Headquarters of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Photo: File
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is delighted to announce that Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) (Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited) has secured the exclusive Media Rights for all ACC tournaments from 2024 to 2031. (More Cricket News)

This landmark deal marks more than a 70% increase from the previous media rights cycle, highlighting the growing global stature and appetite for ACC Asia Cup tournaments.

The deal encompasses all editions of the Men’s and Women’s Asia Cups, Men’s and Women’s Under-19 Asia Cups, and the Men’s and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cups. This partnership ensures comprehensive and innovative coverage of Asian cricket’s marquee tournaments across television, digital, and audio platforms.

Shaping the Future of Asian Cricket

The ACC’s vision for cricket in Asia is inclusive and forward-thinking. This significant partnership with SPNI not only secures high-quality coverage for the ACC’s flagship tournaments but also provides the financial resources necessary to drive development programs across all member nations.

With SPNI’s extensive broadcasting expertise and the ACC’s commitment to growing the game, this partnership is poised to set new benchmarks for cricket in Asia and beyond.

Mr. Jay Shah, President, ACC, said: “This Media Rights deal is a significant milestone for the Asian Cricket Council and cricket across the region. The Asia Cup continues to be a cornerstone of cricketing excellence, bringing together the best of the region’s talent. With Sony Pictures Networks India as our new media partner, we are confident in their ability to deliver world-class coverage and an immersive viewing experience for fans worldwide.

Events To Be Carried By The Broadcasters:

  • 2024 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup, Nov 29 - Dec 08

  • Asia Cup (T20 Format) India in 2025

  • Asia Cup (ODI Format) Bangladesh in 2027

  • Asia Cup (T20 Format) Pakistan in 2029

  • Asia Cup (ODI Format) Sri Lanka in 2031.

