Cricket

LPL 2024: Dambulla Franchise Gets New Name And Owner After Match Fixing Scandal

Earlier, the team was known as Dambulla Thunders and was owned by a British Bangladeshi named Tamim Rahman, who was arrested for indulging in match-fixing with the franchise's contract being terminated

dambulla sixers twitter X @ThePapareSports
The LPL 2024 is scheduled to start on July 1 and will be played in three cities -- Kandy, Dambulla, and Colombo. Photo: X/ @ThePapareSports
info_icon

A Los Angeles-based civil engineering consulting firm will be the new owner of Lanka Premier League's Dambulla franchise, which has been rechristened as 'Dambulla Sixers', Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Earlier, the team was known as Dambulla Thunders and was owned by a British Bangladeshi named Tamim Rahman, who was arrested for indulging in match-fixing with the franchise's contract being terminated.

"Sequoia Consultants, Inc., a leading civil engineering consulting firm based in Los Angeles, California, has come forward to take over the future of the LPL team, Dambulla," SLC said in a media release.

"The majority stake in Sequoia Consultants is owned by Mr Priyanga De Silva, a former first-class cricketer, who played for Sri Lanka U19 in 1983 and currently represents the United States Masters Over 60 Cricket Team.

The Dambulla franchise was bought by Imperial Sports Group, led by Bangladeshi entrepreneurs Tamim Rahman and Golam Rakib. - Photo: X/ @sm_wajith
Lanka Premier League Franchise Terminated As Owner Held For Alleged Match-Fixing Attempts

BY PTI

"He also volunteers his time as head coach of the not-for-profit Southern California Youth Cricket Association and owns several other businesses in the USA and Sri Lanka."

"My desire to get engaged in cricket, especially cricket in Sri Lanka, prompted me to purchase the Dambulla Sixers team," said De Silva.

The fifth edition of the Lanka Premier League is scheduled to start on July 1 and will be played in three cities -- Kandy, Dambulla, and Colombo.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
  2. Uttarakhand: 4 Trekkers From Karnataka Succumb To Harsh Weather Conditions
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 5: Modi, Union Cabinet Resign, Nitish In Delhi & Other Stories
  4. Return Of Coalition Politics After Ten Years: Will BJP Be Able To Maintain ‘Coalition Dharma’?
  5. IMD Predicts Light-rain In Delhi Today, No Major Relief From Sweltering Heat
Entertainment News
  1. Gotham TV Awards 2024: Moments From The Red Carpet That You Shouldn’t Miss – View Pics
  2. Richa Chadha Opens Up On Her Interfaith Marriage Ali Fazal: When You Fall In Love...
  3. Nupur Sanon And Anusha Dandekar Approached For Anil Kapoor-Hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’?
  4. ‘Blue Lights 2’: Sian Brooke, Nathan Braniff, Katherine Devlin And Others Attend The New York Premiere – View Pics
  5. 'Inside Out 2' Trailer Review: Riley Struggles With Chaos And Complicated Emotions
Sports News
  1. IND Vs IRE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's Playing XI In Focus Against The Irish
  2. PL Financial Regulations Threatening To Harm Quality, Says Man City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak
  3. Football Transfers: Florian Wirtz Focused On Euro 2024 Amid Bayern Munich Links
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Vs Ireland In Their T20 WC Opener, PV Sindhu Makes Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  5. Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Match 11 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
  2. Skygazers, Get Ready: Next Northern Lights Show Could Be Spectacular!
  3. Canada Vs Foreign Interference: New Report Report Claims China, India 'Most Active Perpetrators'
  4. Early Summer Heat Dome Brings Triple-Digit Temperatures In Western US
  5. Russia Warns France Against Sending Troops To Kyiv; Putin Faces Rare Protest | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Vs Ireland In Their T20 WC Opener, PV Sindhu Makes Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: NDA Holds Meet Day After Narrow Win; INDIA Bloc Leaders To Gather Shortly