Cricket

Kuwait Vs Hong Kong, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Nations Cup Match

Kuwait are set to face Hong Kong in the first T20I of the Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 on Wednesday, 21 August in Kuala Lumpur. Here are the live streaming and other details of the opening match of the tri-series

cricket hong kong X
Hong Kong will face Kuwait in the opener. Photo: X | Cricket Hong Kong, China
info_icon

Kuwait and Hong Kong will kickstart the T20I tri-series along with the host Malaysia on Wednesday, 21 August at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. The final will be played on Tuesday, 27 August at the same venue. (More Cricket News)

Kuala Lumpur's Selangor Turf Club will host all seven matches of the tri-series. Each team will face the other two teams twice and after six matches, the top-two teams will clash for the title on Tuesday.

Hong Kong have a stronger side with veteran players Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan and Babar Hayat in the squad. Nizakat Khan will be leading the side. Ayush Shukla and Ateeq Iqbal are also included in the squad.

Mohammed Aslam was named Kuwait's captain before the tri-series and they will have to show their best cricket to beat Hong Kong. T20 cricket has made run-making easier but Kuwait's batting will be tested in front of Hong Kong's experienced bowling attack.

Pakistan men's cricket team for the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. - null
Pakistan Vs Hong Kong, Asian Games 2023, Men's Cricket Quarter-final: PAK Win By 68 Runs - As It Happened

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kuwait Vs Hong Kong Full Squads

Kuwait: Clinto Anto, Bilal Tahir, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel(w), Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohammed Aslam(c), Ilyas Ahmed, Nimish Lathief, Meet Bhavsar, Shiraz Khan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel, Muhammad Aqif Farooq

Hong Kong: Babar Hayat, Anas Khan, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan(c), Anshuman Rath(w), Zeeshan Ali, Aizaz Khan, Rajab Hussain, Yasim Murtaza, Nasrulla Rana, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Darsh Vora, Ehsan Khan, Adil Mehmood

Live streaming details of Kuwait Vs Hong Kong 1st T20I, Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024

When Is Kuwait Vs Hong Kong 1st T20I, Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?

The first T20I match between Kuwait and Hong Kong of the Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024, is slated for August 21, Wednesday to be held at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur at 8:00 AM IST.

Where To watch Kuwait Vs Hong Kong 1st T20I, Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?

The Kuwait Vs Hong Kong 1st T20I, Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kuwait Vs Hong Kong, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Nations Cup Match
  2. Robin Uthappa Offers Hope To People Fighting With Depression After Thorpe's Untimely Death
  3. Virat Kohli's 16 Years In International Cricket: Know Interesting Facts
  4. Bangladesh Unrest: ICC Women's T20 World Cup Shifted To United Arab Emirates
  5. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: New York Pitch Gets 'Satisfactory' Rating
Football News
  1. EPL: Replicating Jurgen Klopp's Final Liverpool Season Enough For Arne Slot - Jamie Carragher
  2. Leon Goretzka Will Be 'Full Member Of Squad' If He Stays, Says Bayern Munich Sporting Director
  3. Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament: Sri Lanka Schools FA, Minerva Public Record Big Wins
  4. FC Barcelona Reveal Glorious New Images Of Camp Nou; Capacity To Become 105,000
  5. Football Transfers: Jens Cajuste 'Excited' By Ipswich Loan Move From Napoli
Tennis News
  1. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  2. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  3. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  5. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bharat Bandh August 21: Dalit, Adivasi Orgs Call Nationwide Strike | Know What Remains Closed & What's Open
  2. Ajmer 1992 Sex Scandal: Court Awards Life Imprisonment To 6 More Accused
  3. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  4. Glory Unkept: A Poem For The Kolkata Rape And Murder Victim
  5. Union Ministers Among Contestants In BJP’s List For Rajya Sabha Bypolls On Sep 3
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  2. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  3. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  4. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  5. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
World News
  1. Iran Shuts Down The Last Language Institute Recognised By The German Embassy
  2. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  3. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  4. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  5. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur