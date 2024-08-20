Kuwait and Hong Kong will kickstart the T20I tri-series along with the host Malaysia on Wednesday, 21 August at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. The final will be played on Tuesday, 27 August at the same venue. (More Cricket News)
Kuala Lumpur's Selangor Turf Club will host all seven matches of the tri-series. Each team will face the other two teams twice and after six matches, the top-two teams will clash for the title on Tuesday.
Hong Kong have a stronger side with veteran players Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan and Babar Hayat in the squad. Nizakat Khan will be leading the side. Ayush Shukla and Ateeq Iqbal are also included in the squad.
Mohammed Aslam was named Kuwait's captain before the tri-series and they will have to show their best cricket to beat Hong Kong. T20 cricket has made run-making easier but Kuwait's batting will be tested in front of Hong Kong's experienced bowling attack.
Kuwait Vs Hong Kong Full Squads
Kuwait: Clinto Anto, Bilal Tahir, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel(w), Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohammed Aslam(c), Ilyas Ahmed, Nimish Lathief, Meet Bhavsar, Shiraz Khan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel, Muhammad Aqif Farooq
Hong Kong: Babar Hayat, Anas Khan, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan(c), Anshuman Rath(w), Zeeshan Ali, Aizaz Khan, Rajab Hussain, Yasim Murtaza, Nasrulla Rana, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Darsh Vora, Ehsan Khan, Adil Mehmood
Live streaming details of Kuwait Vs Hong Kong 1st T20I, Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024
When Is Kuwait Vs Hong Kong 1st T20I, Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?
The first T20I match between Kuwait and Hong Kong of the Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024, is slated for August 21, Wednesday to be held at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur at 8:00 AM IST.
Where To watch Kuwait Vs Hong Kong 1st T20I, Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?
The Kuwait Vs Hong Kong 1st T20I, Malaysia T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.