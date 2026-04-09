KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Likely XIs And Prediction For Match Number 15 - All You Need To Know

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants are overwhelming favourites to win this contest against Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders. Google's win probability suggests that LSG has 52% chances of win, whereas KKR has 42% probability of victory

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
KKR Vs LSG, predicted XI, IPL 2026
KKR win the toss and elect to bowl first against SRH Photo: KKRiders/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kolkata Knight Riders welcome Lucknow Super Giants for match number 15 of IPL 2026

  • KKR are winless in their last three matches; LSG have registered only one win so far

  • LSG has more than 50% chances of winning this game

The Indian Premier League 2026 is heating up and tonight we have another high-voltage fixture coming up between 3-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.

Ajinkya Rahane's KKR are in a spot of bother having generated just one point from their first three matches against the Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

The Knight Riders opened the campaign with a close 6-wicket defeat, followed by a crushing 65-run loss in their first game at the Eden Gardens.

On their second outing at home, rain played spoil sport, resulting in an abandoned contest with only 3.4 overs bowled in the 1st innings.

The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have had a mixed start to their IPL 2026 campaign. They suffered a disappointing 6-wicket loss in their season opener against the Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium, where they were restricted to 141.

However, they bounced back in their second game with a thrilling 5-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mohammed Shami’s elite bowling (2/9) and Rishabh Pant’s steady 68 were pivotal in that chase.

Related Content
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during their Indian Premier League 2026 match in Hyderabad. - AP
KKR Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 15
Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi, left, and Cameron Green celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai. - AP
IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl In KKR Vs LSG Match? Report Suggests Good News For Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, right, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi bat during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings in Kolkata. - AP
KKR Vs LSG Live Streaming, IPL 2026: When, Where To Watch Match 15 On TV And Online?
KKR Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Seek First Win As Lucknow Aim To Build Momentum - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
KKR Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Seek First Win As Lucknow Aim To Build Momentum
Related Content

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026 Match 15: Prediction

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants are overwhelming favourites to win this contest against Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders. Google's win probability suggests that LSG has 52% chances of win, whereas KKR has 42% probability of victory.

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026 Match 15: Likely XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.

Lucknow Super Giants XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Q

Where will Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants play their IPL 2026 match?

A

The Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata will host this match from 7:30PM onwards.

Q

What happened in KKR's previous IPL 2026 match?

A

Rain played spoil sport in KKR's previous home against the Punjab Kings. The match was abandoned after 3.4 overs bowled in the 1st innings.

Q

What happened in LSG's previous IPL 2026 match?

A

Lucknow Super Giants secured a thrilling five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad after chasing down a target of 157 with just one ball to spare.

Q

When and where to watch this KKR Vs LSG match?

A

The KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026 match will start from 7:30PM (IST) onwards exclusively on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. KKR Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 15

  2. IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

  3. DC Vs GT: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 14

  4. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: David Miller’s Last-Over Call Divides Experts As Gujarat Titans Win By One Run

  5. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  3. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  4. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Reaches Quarters; Sindhu And Prannoy Knocked Out

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance With Wins; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 08, 2026

  2. Kashmir Celebrates US-Iran Ceasefire

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: Saffron Push Tests Red Bastions, Turns Thiruvananthapuram Into Battleground of Loyalties

  4. Ahead of Ardh Kumbh, Haridwar Plans to Move Meat Shops Outside City Limits

  5. Can The Court Label A Practice As 'Superstitious'? Supreme Court Questions Centre’s Stand

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

  2. Exclusive Interview: Only 6 Weeks Of Medical Supplies Left, Says Lebanon’s Former Health Minister

  3. Ceasefire In West Asia: Why Hasn’t The US Witnessed Strong Anti-War Protests? 

  4. Children Among Hundreds Killed As US And Israeli Bombs Rip Apart Iranian Cities

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: How We, The Reporters, Watched The War Live

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Kerala Voter Turnout At 62.71% By 3 PM, Assam 75.91%, Puducherry 72.40%

  2. US–Israel–Iran War LIVE Updates: EU Slams Hormuz Toll Idea, Urges Unrestricted Access

  3. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar

  4. IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

  5. Dhurandhar 2: Trimurti Films Sues Makers Over Unauthorised Use Of Tridev Song In Ranveer Singh-Starrer

  6. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

  7. Assembly Elections 2026: National People’s Party Aims For Maiden Victory In Assam

  8. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted