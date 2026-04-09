KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Likely XIs And Prediction For Match Number 15 - All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Kolkata Knight Riders welcome Lucknow Super Giants for match number 15 of IPL 2026
KKR are winless in their last three matches; LSG have registered only one win so far
LSG has more than 50% chances of winning this game
The Indian Premier League 2026 is heating up and tonight we have another high-voltage fixture coming up between 3-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.
Ajinkya Rahane's KKR are in a spot of bother having generated just one point from their first three matches against the Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.
The Knight Riders opened the campaign with a close 6-wicket defeat, followed by a crushing 65-run loss in their first game at the Eden Gardens.
On their second outing at home, rain played spoil sport, resulting in an abandoned contest with only 3.4 overs bowled in the 1st innings.
The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have had a mixed start to their IPL 2026 campaign. They suffered a disappointing 6-wicket loss in their season opener against the Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium, where they were restricted to 141.
However, they bounced back in their second game with a thrilling 5-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mohammed Shami’s elite bowling (2/9) and Rishabh Pant’s steady 68 were pivotal in that chase.
KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026 Match 15: Prediction
Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants are overwhelming favourites to win this contest against Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders. Google's win probability suggests that LSG has 52% chances of win, whereas KKR has 42% probability of victory.
KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026 Match 15: Likely XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.
Lucknow Super Giants XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mohammed Shami
Where will Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants play their IPL 2026 match?
The Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata will host this match from 7:30PM onwards.
What happened in KKR's previous IPL 2026 match?
Rain played spoil sport in KKR's previous home against the Punjab Kings. The match was abandoned after 3.4 overs bowled in the 1st innings.
What happened in LSG's previous IPL 2026 match?
Lucknow Super Giants secured a thrilling five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad after chasing down a target of 157 with just one ball to spare.
When and where to watch this KKR Vs LSG match?
The KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026 match will start from 7:30PM (IST) onwards exclusively on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.