IPL 2026: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert And Other Players Join Camp As KKR Commence Training Under Nayar

Kolkata Knight Riders have started their pre-season camp and training for the upcoming IPL 2026 season on March 18, Wednesday. Head coach Abhishek Nayar and assistant coach Shane Watson were the first ones to join the camp at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Captain Ajinkya Rahane along with Indian cricketers like Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey and Vaibhav Arora arrived on the same day as well. Mentor Dwayne Bravo was also present. KKR started their training camp with batters working on their skills in the nets and bowlers getting their bodies used to with the intensity. Coach Nayar was spotted giving the opening speech while Shane Watson had individual conversations with players. KKR also conducted trials for the replacement for Harshit Rana on the same day. On March 19, Indian cricketer Varun Chakravarthy joined the camp. KKR's star overseas cricketers Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra along with bowling coach Tim Southee also arrived later in the night.

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IPL 2026 KKR Training at Eden Gardens-
Kolkata Knight Riders players during a training session at Eden Gardens ahead of IPL 2026, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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IPL 2026 KKR Training at Eden Gardens-Sarthak Ranjan
Kolkata Knight Riders' Sarthak Ranjan bats during a training session at Eden Gardens ahead of IPL 2026, in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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IPL 2026 KKR Training at Eden Gardens-Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane bats during a practice session ahead of IPL at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh, right, and others during a practice session ahead of IPL at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI
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IPL 2026 KKR Training at Eden Gardens-captain Ajinkya Rahane
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane with teammates during a practice session ahead of IPL at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI
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Kolkata Knight Riders players during a training session at Eden Gardens ahead of IPL 2026, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Kolkata Knight Riders players during a training session at Eden Gardens ahead of IPL 2026, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Kolkata Knight Riders players during a training session at Eden Gardens ahead of IPL 2026, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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IPL 2026 KKR Training at Eden Gardens-Rinku Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh, right, during a training session at Eden Gardens ahead of IPL 2026, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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