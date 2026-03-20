IPL 2026: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert And Other Players Join Camp As KKR Commence Training Under Nayar
Kolkata Knight Riders have started their pre-season camp and training for the upcoming IPL 2026 season on March 18, Wednesday. Head coach Abhishek Nayar and assistant coach Shane Watson were the first ones to join the camp at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Captain Ajinkya Rahane along with Indian cricketers like Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey and Vaibhav Arora arrived on the same day as well. Mentor Dwayne Bravo was also present. KKR started their training camp with batters working on their skills in the nets and bowlers getting their bodies used to with the intensity. Coach Nayar was spotted giving the opening speech while Shane Watson had individual conversations with players. KKR also conducted trials for the replacement for Harshit Rana on the same day. On March 19, Indian cricketer Varun Chakravarthy joined the camp. KKR's star overseas cricketers Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra along with bowling coach Tim Southee also arrived later in the night.
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