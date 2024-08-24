Cricket

KL Rahul Reveals Koffee With Karan Controversy 'Completely Changed' Him: 'Now I Don't...'

Rahul and Hardik Pandya were even bashed by former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Harbhajan Singh for their remarks on the show. The duo faced suspension ahead of an ODI series against Australia in early 2019

KL-rahul-cricket
KL Rahul. Photo: X/@LucknowIPL
info_icon

KL Rahul got "massively scarred" after the controversy that was triggered following his remarks at the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' in 2019.  (More Cricket News)

The wicket-keeper batter alongside star all-rounder Hardik Pandya appeared at an episode of the popular chat show hosted by Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar five years ago. In the show, the Indian cricket team duo made some controversial remarks that were termed "sexist" and "misogynist."

Rahul and Pandya were even bashed by former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Harbhajan Singh for their remarks on the show. The duo faced suspension ahead of an ODI series against Australia in early 2019.

The 32-year-old said that the controversial interview "completely changed" him.

Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad. - AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
IPL 2024: LSG's Skipper KL Rahul Unlikely To be Retained Next Season - Reports

BY PTI

"The interview was a different world. That changed me. Completely changed me," Rahul said in a podcast with Nikhil Kamath, which also included Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Badshah.

"I was a very shy, soft-spoken boy growing up. Then I played for India and became very confident, I had no problem being in a huge group of people. People will know I have been in a room of 100 people because I would talk to everyone.

The wicket-keeper batter said said that he was never punished even in school.

"Now I don't (do that) because that interview scarred me massively. Getting suspended from the team. I have never been suspended in school, I have never been punished in school. All this never happened to me. I didn't know how to handle it,” he added.

"I did mischievous things in schools like chota mota (small things), but nothing to get me expelled from school or my parents have had to come. That was my first, and then you realise how bad it is," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. KL Rahul Reveals Koffee With Karan Controversy 'Completely Changed' Him: 'Now I Don't...'
  2. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: Mushfiqur Rahim Stars As Bangladesh Take Control Against Pakistan
  3. Mohammad Rizwan 'Kabootar Ki Tarah...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary On PAK Keeper's Appeal Style
  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Rahim's 191 Gives BAN Lead; PAK Trail By 94 At Stumps
  5. WI Vs SA: Nicholas Pooran Goes Past Suryakumar Yadav In Most Sixes List In T20Is - Check Full List
Football News
  1. Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Gibbs-white Spoils Saints' St. Mary's Return
  2. Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Yves Bissouma Marks Return With Goal As Spurs Ease To First Win
  3. Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Hat-trick Hero Haaland Sinks Tractor Boys
  4. Bundesliga: Honesty The Best Policy For Vincent Kompany At Bayern Munich
  5. Brighton 2-1 Man United: We Must Be More Clinical In Both Boxes, Says Disappointed Erik Ten Hag
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  5. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Special IAF Aircraft Brings Home Mortal Remains Of 25 Pilgrims Killed In Nepal Accident
  2. Delhi: Porn Video Runs On Advertisement Board In CP, NDMC Suspects 'Hacking'
  3. What Is Unified Pension Scheme That Will Benefit 23 Lakh Government Employees | Explained
  4. Amit Shah Sets Key Target For India, Says Nation Will Be Free From Maoism By March 2026
  5. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  2. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  3. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  4. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  5. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
World News
  1. Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Will Return To Earth On SpaceX Aircraft Next Year | What Did NASA Say
  2. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  3. Taliban Bans Women From Showing Their Faces, Singing Or Reading In Public
  4. Shipwreck, Manslaughter Probe Into Sicily's Superyacht Sinking
  5. As Botswana Finds World’s Second Largest Diamond, A Look At Koh-i-Noor’s Story
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State