KL Rahul Reveals Koffee With Karan Controversy 'Completely Changed' Him: 'Now I Don't...'

KL Rahul got "massively scarred" after the controversy that was triggered following his remarks at the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' in 2019. (More Cricket News)
The wicket-keeper batter alongside star all-rounder Hardik Pandya appeared at an episode of the popular chat show hosted by Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar five years ago. In the show, the Indian cricket team duo made some controversial remarks that were termed "sexist" and "misogynist."
Rahul and Pandya were even bashed by former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Harbhajan Singh for their remarks on the show. The duo faced suspension ahead of an ODI series against Australia in early 2019.
The 32-year-old said that the controversial interview "completely changed" him.
"The interview was a different world. That changed me. Completely changed me," Rahul said in a podcast with Nikhil Kamath, which also included Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Badshah.
"I was a very shy, soft-spoken boy growing up. Then I played for India and became very confident, I had no problem being in a huge group of people. People will know I have been in a room of 100 people because I would talk to everyone.
The wicket-keeper batter said said that he was never punished even in school.
"Now I don't (do that) because that interview scarred me massively. Getting suspended from the team. I have never been suspended in school, I have never been punished in school. All this never happened to me. I didn't know how to handle it,” he added.
"I did mischievous things in schools like chota mota (small things), but nothing to get me expelled from school or my parents have had to come. That was my first, and then you realise how bad it is," he said.