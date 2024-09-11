Cricket

Khaled Mahmud Steps Down As BCB Director Amid Political Shift

Former Bangladesh skipper Khaled Mahmud has stepped down from his position as the Director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday, September 11

Khaled-Mahmud-X-Photo
Khaled Mahmud resigns as BCB director Photo: X
info_icon

Former Bangladesh skipper Khaled Mahmud has stepped down from his position as the Director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday, September 11, a prominent official from the board confirmed the recent development to Cricbuzz. (More Cricket News)

Mahmud had to quit before completing his latest term, due to the political mess in the country that has led to a butterfly effect in the affairs of the board after former president Nazmul Hassan resigned. 

Mahmud had won the election against Gazi Ashraf Hossain in 2013, and served as the director for three terms.

He also served as the board’s game development chair for years.

Bangladesh Cricket Team in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - ICC
Jalal Yunus Resigns As BCB Director Following Change In Bangladesh Government

BY Outlook Sports Desk

During his term, the Bangladesh U-19 team won the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2020. 

Besides these, he has also performed his duties as an interim head coach of Bangladesh and team manager. 

There have been resignations galore from the board directors apart from Mahmud and Nazmul as Jalal Yunus, Naimur Rahman, and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury among others.

The ICC T20 Women’s World Cup was recently moved from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates due to political unrest. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Khaled Mahmud Steps Down As BCB Director Amid Political Shift
  2. Zim Afro T10 Season 2 Fixtures Announced: Check Format, Match Details
  3. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Suggests Lahore as India's Tournament Base
  4. ODI World Cup Created Economic Impact Of 1.39 Billion US Dollars In India: ICC
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India B Vs India C Cricket Match
Football News
  1. Premier League: You Cannot Rebuild Man Utd Without Knowledge, Says Ronaldo
  2. Subroto Cup 2024: Manipur's TG English School Lifts Junior Boys Title
  3. Nations League: Kane Not Setting Limits On England Achievements After Milestone Appearance
  4. Manchester United Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  5. USA Vs NZ, International Friendly: Pulisic Hopes Pochettino Can Improve Team Mentality And Culture
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. PR Sreejesh Drops Heartwarming Response To PM Modi's Letter Praising His Stellar Career
  3. Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. IND 8-1 MAS Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Holders India Thrash Malaysia For Hat-Trick Of Wins In China

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ’Coming To Unite, Not To Divide’: Er Rashid Out On Bail For 22 Days For J&K Elections
  2. Day In Pics: September 11, 2024
  3. Haryana Polls: Discontent In BJP After 2nd Candidate List Drops Ministers, State Party Chief
  4. From Rahul To Modi - Political Leaders, Their Remarks Abroad And Controversies Back Home
  5. Caste-Based Reservation: Right To Justice Vs Right To Equality
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Mexico To Become 1st Country To Allow Election Of Judiciary| All About The Controversial Judicial Overhaul
  5. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Pitra Dosha In Astrology: Its Impact On Human Life And Effective Remedies To Remove It
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  6. 'Raygun' Ranking: Here's Why Aussie Breakdancer Is World No. 1 Despite Paris Flop Show
  7. Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics