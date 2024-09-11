Khaled Mahmud Steps Down As BCB Director Amid Political Shift

Former Bangladesh skipper Khaled Mahmud has stepped down from his position as the Director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday, September 11, a prominent official from the board confirmed the recent development to Cricbuzz. (More Cricket News)
Mahmud had to quit before completing his latest term, due to the political mess in the country that has led to a butterfly effect in the affairs of the board after former president Nazmul Hassan resigned.
Mahmud had won the election against Gazi Ashraf Hossain in 2013, and served as the director for three terms.
He also served as the board’s game development chair for years.
Besides these, he has also performed his duties as an interim head coach of Bangladesh and team manager.
There have been resignations galore from the board directors apart from Mahmud and Nazmul as Jalal Yunus, Naimur Rahman, and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury among others.
The ICC T20 Women’s World Cup was recently moved from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates due to political unrest.