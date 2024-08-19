Jalal Yunus Resigns As BCB Director Following Change In Bangladesh Government

Jalal Yunus, the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s opener chairman, has resigned from his position immediately on Monday, August 19. (More Cricket News)
"I have resigned from the board for the interest of cricket," Jalal said. He is the first director to resign from the current board which is under scrutiny since the government has changed following the student protests that forced the Awami League government to resign on August 5,” Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
The resignation comes amid all the government changes following the protests from students that drove out the Awami League Government on Monday, August 5.
BCB president Nazmul Hasan has also expressed his willingness to resign in the interest to support cricket and co-operating with the board.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh are gearing up to face Pakistan in a two-Test match series starting from Wednesday, August 21, in Rawalpindi.