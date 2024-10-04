Cricket

Kenya Vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch

Kenya will host Papua New Guinea for match 14 of the ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26 in Nairobi on Saturday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the KEN Vs PNG cricket match

kenyan batter pushkar sharma X its RIX
Kenya's batter Pushkar Sharma while fielding during the ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26. Photo: X | Its RIX
Kenya will clash with Papua New Guinea in match 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 on Saturday at Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. (More Cricket News)

Kenya won their last match against Qatar by a three-wicket margin. Qatar batted first and were bundled out for 162 in 48.2 overs. Ikramullah Khan was the highest run-scorer for Kenya with 42 off 68 balls.

Sachin Gill and Gerard Mwendwa shared three wickets each whereas Vraj Patel took a couple of wickets. In response, Kenya achieved the target in the 36th over. Rushab Patel made 63 not out off 68 balls.

Papua New Guinea defeated Kuwait in their last match of the tournament. PNG restricted Kuwait to 65 all out and chased down the target in 10 overs with eight wickets in hand.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kenya Vs Papua New Guinea Full Squads

Kenya: Rushab Patel, Pushkar Sharma, Dhiren Gondaria, Irfan Karim (wk), Sachin Gill, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche (c), Lucas Oluoch, Gerard Mwendwa, Vraj Patel, Peter Langat, Neil Mugabe

Papua New Guinea: Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Gaudi Toka, Assad Vala(c), Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Kabua Morea, Alei Nao, Michael Charlie, John Kariko

Here is how you can watch the Kenya Vs Papua New Guinea match live on TV and online.

Live Streaming Of Kenya Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26

When is Kenya Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match?

The Kenya Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 will be played on Saturday, October 5 at 11:30 AM IST at the Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya.

Where to watch Kenya Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match?

Kenya Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

