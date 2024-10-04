Cricket

Kenya Vs Qatar Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: QAT Elect To Bat - Check Playing XIs

Kenya Vs Qatar: Here's the toss update, playing XIs, and live streaming information you need for Match 12 of the CWC Challenge League A between KEN and QAT

Qatar-Cricket-Team
Qatar Cricket Team Photo: Qatar Cricket Association
info_icon

Kenya are facing host Qatar for the 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 in Nairobi on Friday, October 4 at Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground. (More Sports News)

Qatar have lost all five matches so far in the tournament and stand at the bottom of the points table with zero points. Kenya, on the other hand, have won one out of three matches and are fifth on the table.

Toss Update

Qatar won the toss and elected to bat first against Kenya.

Playing XIs

Qatar: Amir Farooq, Assad Borham, Imal Liyanage (wk), Kamran Khan (c), Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Jabir, Mohammed Nadeem, Shakir Ali, Muhammad Tanveer, Tamoor Sajjad and Zaheer Ibrahim

Kenya: Dhiren Gondaria, Gerard Mwendwa, Irfan Karim (wk), Lucas Oluoch, Pushkar Sharma, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Sachin Gill, Shem Ngoche (c) and Vraj Patel

Kenya Vs Qatar: Full Squads

Kenya: Rushab Patel, Pushkar Sharma, Dhiren Gondaria, Irfan Karim (wk), Sachin Gill, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche (c), Lucas Oluoch, Gerard Mwendwa, Vraj Patel, Peter Langat, Neil Mugabe.

Qatar: Kamran Khan (c), Imal Liyanage (wk), Zaheer Ibrahim, Muhammad Tanveer, M Ikramullah Khan, Tamoor Sajjad, Rifayi Theruvath, Assad Borham, Muhammad Jabir, Muhammad Murad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Shakkir Kassim, Amir Farooq, Mohammed Nadeem, Musawar Shah

Kenya Vs Qatar: Live Streaming

The Kenya Vs Qatar, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match is being live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Check full details HERE.

