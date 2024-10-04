Kenya are facing host Qatar for the 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 in Nairobi on Friday, October 4 at Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground. (More Sports News)
Qatar have lost all five matches so far in the tournament and stand at the bottom of the points table with zero points. Kenya, on the other hand, have won one out of three matches and are fifth on the table.
Toss Update
Qatar won the toss and elected to bat first against Kenya.
Playing XIs
Qatar: Amir Farooq, Assad Borham, Imal Liyanage (wk), Kamran Khan (c), Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Jabir, Mohammed Nadeem, Shakir Ali, Muhammad Tanveer, Tamoor Sajjad and Zaheer Ibrahim
Kenya: Dhiren Gondaria, Gerard Mwendwa, Irfan Karim (wk), Lucas Oluoch, Pushkar Sharma, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Sachin Gill, Shem Ngoche (c) and Vraj Patel
Kenya Vs Qatar: Full Squads
Kenya: Rushab Patel, Pushkar Sharma, Dhiren Gondaria, Irfan Karim (wk), Sachin Gill, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche (c), Lucas Oluoch, Gerard Mwendwa, Vraj Patel, Peter Langat, Neil Mugabe.
Qatar: Kamran Khan (c), Imal Liyanage (wk), Zaheer Ibrahim, Muhammad Tanveer, M Ikramullah Khan, Tamoor Sajjad, Rifayi Theruvath, Assad Borham, Muhammad Jabir, Muhammad Murad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Shakkir Kassim, Amir Farooq, Mohammed Nadeem, Musawar Shah