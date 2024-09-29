Cricket

Kenya Vs Denmark, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26 Toss Update: DEN Field First Against KEN

Kenya are up against Denmark in match 7 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 at Nairobi. Here are the toss updates and playing XIs of the KEN Vs DEN match

kenyas pushkar sharma X its rix
Kenyan cricketer Pushkar Sharma. Photo: X | Its RIX
Kenya and Denmark are up against each other in match 7 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 at Nairobi's Gymkhana Club Ground. Jersey, Kuwait, Qatar and Papua New Guinea are four other teams in the tournament. (More Cricket News

Toss Update:

Denmark won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kenya.

Playing XIs:

Kenya: Dhiren Gondaria, Shem Ngoche, Neil Mugabe, Peter Koech, Sachin Gill, Irfan Karim, Rakep Patel, Pushkar Sharma, Sachin Bhudia, Lucas Oluoch, Vraj Patel

Denmark: Hamid Shah, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Zameer Khan, Abdul Hashmi, Taranjit Bharaj, Delawar Khan, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Saif Ali Ahmad, Surya Anand, Jonas Henriksen, Oliver Hald

Denmark have lost both of their matches so far in the tournament and stand in fifth place in the points table. Kenya, on the other hand, have won their only match played so far and are in third place.

Denmark will face Qatar next on 2nd October and Kenya will clash with Qatar on the next day (3rd October) in Nairobi.

