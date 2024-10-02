Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes Ashwin To Regain No.1 Spot In ICC Test Rankings

India’s Jasprit Bumrah is back at the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings after his sensational showing in the second Test against Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur

Jasprit-Bumrah-India-vs-Bangladesh-Kanpur-AP-Photo
Jasprit Bumrah returned with the figures of 3/34 in the 2nd Innings. Photo: AP
info_icon

India’s Jasprit Bumrah returned to the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings after his sensational showing in the second Test match against Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. (More Cricket News)

The Ahmedabad-born pacer replaced his team-mate and India’s veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to regain his spot.

Whereas, superstar all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja retained his position at sixth, while Kuldeep Yadav stayed 16th.

In the batting rankings, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was adjudged as the Player of the Match in the second Test against Bangladesh, jumped to a career-high third position, after just 11 Indian Test caps. 

The 22-year-old scored 72 and 51 in both the innings to help India win the clash and also accumulate important World Test championship points.

He is now just behind Kane Williamson who has 829 rating points, and England superstar Joe Root with 899 points.

India’s milestone man Virat Kohli is back in the top 10, as he made his jump to sixth place after crucial knocks in Kanpur. 

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket test match against Bangladesh - AP
IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Kohli Becomes Fastest Batter To Score 27,000 Runs In International Cricket

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the team rankings, India are second with 120 rating points, while Australia top the charts with 124. 

However, India sit pretty on top in the WTC table, with a 74.24% after 11 games, while Australia have 62.50% in 12. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes Ashwin To Regain No.1 Spot In ICC Test Rankings
  2. Pakistan Cricket Camp In Chaos: Frustration Grows Over Delay In Players' Monthly Retainer Payments
  3. Bangladesh Vs Scotland, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs SCO-W Group-B Match
  4. Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 2: Sarfaraz Smashes Double Hundred, Piles Up Pressure On ROI, KL Rahul
  5. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: India Beat Australia By 2 Wickets In First Under-19 Test
Football News
  1. Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: MCFC 0-0 BFC; The Islanders Remain Goalless Against The Blues At HT
  2. Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL Preview: Can Kalinga Warriors Secure 10th Win Against The Tuskers?
  3. Bayer Leverkusen Vs AC Milan, Champions League: You Have To Know How To Suffer, Says Triumphant Boss Alonso
  4. Bayer Leverkusen Vs AC Milan, Champions League: Fonseca Upbeat Despite UCL Loss
  5. Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, Champions League: Rodgers Laments Mistakes
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  2. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  4. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
  5. China Open: Injury Forces Osaka Out As Gauff Progresses To Quarters
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Prashant Kishor Floats Jan Suraaj Party Ahead Of Bihar Polls
  2. Elections 2024: After J&K, Haryana Gears Up For Polls; BJP, Cong Take Pot Shots At Each Other | Round-Up
  3. Day In Pics: October 02, 2024
  4. A Call To Sip Gaumutra Puts The 'Holy Cow' In The Spotlight Again
  5. Delhi’s Biggest Drug Bust: Police Seize Over 560 Kg Of Cocaine, Suspect International Syndicate
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Mid-East Tensions LIVE: Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon During Combat; UN Chief Declared Persona Non-Grata
  2. Typhoon Krathon Shuts Down Taiwan, Thousands Evacuated Amid Heavy Rains
  3. Tensions In The Middle East Renew Calls For Creation of Palestine | About The Two-State Solution With Israel
  4. Scientists Discover Mysterious Sinkholes On Lake Michigan's Floor: A Window Into Early Earth
  5. In Pictures: Iran's Barrage Of Missiles Targeting Israel Worsens Tension In Middle East
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3