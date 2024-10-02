India’s Jasprit Bumrah returned to the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings after his sensational showing in the second Test match against Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. (More Cricket News)
The Ahmedabad-born pacer replaced his team-mate and India’s veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to regain his spot.
Whereas, superstar all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja retained his position at sixth, while Kuldeep Yadav stayed 16th.
In the batting rankings, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was adjudged as the Player of the Match in the second Test against Bangladesh, jumped to a career-high third position, after just 11 Indian Test caps.
The 22-year-old scored 72 and 51 in both the innings to help India win the clash and also accumulate important World Test championship points.
He is now just behind Kane Williamson who has 829 rating points, and England superstar Joe Root with 899 points.
India’s milestone man Virat Kohli is back in the top 10, as he made his jump to sixth place after crucial knocks in Kanpur.
In the team rankings, India are second with 120 rating points, while Australia top the charts with 124.
However, India sit pretty on top in the WTC table, with a 74.24% after 11 games, while Australia have 62.50% in 12.