Nepal Premier League 2025: Ishan Pandey Stars As Sudur Paschim Royals Clinch Their 5th Consecutive Win

Janakpur Bolts vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Nepal Premier League 2025: Get match report, toss updates, and playing XIs for Match 18 between Kathmandu Gorkha and Chitwan Rhinos, on 29 November at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Premier League 2025 match report
Sudur Paschim Royals pipped Janakpur Bolts by 6 wickets to remain at top in NPL 2025. Photo: X/Nepal Premier League
info_icon

Sudur Paschim Royals routed Janakpur Bolts in the 18th match of the Nepal Premier League which took place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on November 29. This was SPR's 5th consecutive win of the tournament and they are sitting comfortably at the top spot in the points table.

On the other hand, it was Janakpur Bolts 4th consecutive loss of the season. The defending champions are having a nightmare season this year and with this loss their hope of qualifying into the next stage has taken a huge blow. JAB posted a target of 146 runs for the Royals which they chased down with 6 wickets in hand and 14 balls to spare.

Janakpur Bolts vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update

Janakpur Bolts won the toss and elected to bat first.

Janakpur Bolts vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Nepal Premier League 2025: Playing XIs

Janakpur Bolts (Playing XI): Aaditya Mahata, Aasif Sheikh(w), Shubh Kansakar, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Maaz Sadaqat, Mayan Yadav, Wayne Parnell(c), Rupesh Singh, Lalit Rajbanshi, Kishore Mahato

Sudur Paschim Royals (Playing XI): Josh Brown, Binod Bhandari(w), Chris Lynn, Aarif Sheikh, Harmeet Singh, Dipendra Singh Airee(c), Ishan Pandey, Milan Bohara, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hemant Dhami, Abinash Bohara

Janakpur Bolts vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Nepal Premier League 2025: Live Streaming

Nepal: Kantipur Max TV, Dish Home Go app

Related Content
Related Content

India: Star Sports and FanCode

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Janakpur Bolts Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Highlights NPL 2025: Ishan Pandey's 56 Powers SPR To Clinical Win Over JAB

  2. WPL 2026: Five Key Takeaways From Women's Premier League Schedule

  3. WPL 2026 Schedule And Fixtures: MI Vs RCB Clash In Opener - Check Full Match List, Dates, Venues

  4. Will Virat, Rohit Feature In 2027 World Cup? IND Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides An Update

  5. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  2. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

  3. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  4. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  2. Rajasthan Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Dense Fog and Light Rain; Severe Cold Expected in December

  3. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

  4. UP Weather Today: Mercury Plunges in Western UP, Cold Wave and Fog Grip Purvanchal

  5. Sangharsh Samiti Warns Against Prayers At Sanjauli Mosque

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode to a Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  2. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution

  3. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  4. Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit

  5. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution