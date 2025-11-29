Nepal Premier League 2025: Ishan Pandey Stars As Sudur Paschim Royals Clinch Their 5th Consecutive Win

Sudur Paschim Royals routed Janakpur Bolts in the 18th match of the Nepal Premier League which took place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on November 29. This was SPR's 5th consecutive win of the tournament and they are sitting comfortably at the top spot in the points table.
On the other hand, it was Janakpur Bolts 4th consecutive loss of the season. The defending champions are having a nightmare season this year and with this loss their hope of qualifying into the next stage has taken a huge blow. JAB posted a target of 146 runs for the Royals which they chased down with 6 wickets in hand and 14 balls to spare.
Janakpur Bolts vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update
Janakpur Bolts won the toss and elected to bat first.
Janakpur Bolts vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Nepal Premier League 2025: Playing XIs
Janakpur Bolts (Playing XI): Aaditya Mahata, Aasif Sheikh(w), Shubh Kansakar, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Maaz Sadaqat, Mayan Yadav, Wayne Parnell(c), Rupesh Singh, Lalit Rajbanshi, Kishore Mahato
Sudur Paschim Royals (Playing XI): Josh Brown, Binod Bhandari(w), Chris Lynn, Aarif Sheikh, Harmeet Singh, Dipendra Singh Airee(c), Ishan Pandey, Milan Bohara, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hemant Dhami, Abinash Bohara
Janakpur Bolts vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Nepal Premier League 2025: Live Streaming
Nepal: Kantipur Max TV, Dish Home Go app
India: Star Sports and FanCode