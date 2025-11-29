Janakpur Bolts Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Live Score NPL 2025: Bolts Seek First Victory To Revive Campaign

Janakpur Bolts Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Nepal Premier League 2025: Follow the live score and updates of Match 18 of the NPL 2025 on Saturday, 29 November, at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, right here.

Outlook News Desk
Janakpur Bolts Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Live Score NPL 2025
Janakpur Bolts will be desperate to win their first match of NPL 2025 against Sudur Paschim Royals. X/Nepal Premier League
Janakpur Bolts Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Nepal Premier League 2025: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of the NPL 2025 between Janakpur Bolts and Sudur Paschim Royals on Saturday, 29 November, at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. It is the second match of the day and is a clash between teams at the two contrasting ends of the point table. While the Royals are sitting comfortably at the top spot after winning all four matches, the Bolts are at the bottom of the table after losing all three matches they have played so far. The Royals are coming in this match after beating Lumbini Lions by 7 wickets, whereas the Bolts will enter this match losing their last match against Pokhara Avengers by 27 runs. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
Janakpur Bolts Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Live Score NPL 2025: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to all the cricket fans for an exciting day of cricket ahead. It's a Saturday and we are here to make the weekend even better with our live coverage of the match 18 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 between Janakpur Bolts and Sudur Paschim Royals.

