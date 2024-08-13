James Anderson Eyes Competitive Return To White-Ball Cricket Post Retirement

James Anderson is considering a U-turn on his international retirement just a month on from playing his final Test match against West Indies at Lord's. (More Cricket News)
Anderson, who took 704 wickets in 188 games for England, did not officially call time on his career and is now considering a return to the white-ball format.
He recently joined the England coaching staff as a fast-bowling mentor following his retirement, and is helping Ben Stokes and the side ahead of their Test series with Sri Lanka next week.
However, the 42-year-old is now pondering potential avenues for a return to the T20 Arena or even in next season's Hundred competition.
Anderson has dedicated the last 10 years to red-ball cricket, not featuring in a 20-over game since 2014, but feels "still fit enough" to prolong his illustrious career.
"I might be in a bit of denial because I'm well aware I won't play for England again, but I've still not made a decision on my actual cricket career," Anderson told the Press Association.
"There's definitely a bit of intrigue with the shorter formats because I've not played any franchise stuff before.
"Watching The Hundred this year, seeing the ball swing around, it makes me feel like I could do a job there.
"I know it's a while since I played it and my age will get brought up again but I really feel I'll be good enough to play that form of cricket."