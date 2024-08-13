Cricket

James Anderson Eyes Competitive Return To White-Ball Cricket Post Retirement

Anderson, who took 704 wickets in 188 games for England, did not officially call time on his career and is now considering a return to the white-ball format

James Anderson, Cricket, T20
James Anderson is considering a return to white-ball cricket with England
info_icon

James Anderson is considering a U-turn on his international retirement just a month on from playing his final Test match against West Indies at Lord's. (More Cricket News)

Anderson, who took 704 wickets in 188 games for England, did not officially call time on his career and is now considering a return to the white-ball format. 

He recently joined the England coaching staff as a fast-bowling mentor following his retirement, and is helping Ben Stokes and the side ahead of their Test series with Sri Lanka next week. 

However, the 42-year-old is now pondering potential avenues for a return to the T20 Arena or even in next season's Hundred competition. 

Anderson has dedicated the last 10 years to red-ball cricket, not featuring in a 20-over game since 2014, but feels "still fit enough" to prolong his illustrious career. 

The late Graham Thorpe. - X/CricketopiaCom
Graham Thorpe: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I might be in a bit of denial because I'm well aware I won't play for England again, but I've still not made a decision on my actual cricket career," Anderson told the Press Association.

"There's definitely a bit of intrigue with the shorter formats because I've not played any franchise stuff before.

"Watching The Hundred this year, seeing the ball swing around, it makes me feel like I could do a job there.

"I know it's a while since I played it and my age will get brought up again but I really feel I'll be good enough to play that form of cricket."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Eyes Competitive Return To White-Ball Cricket Post Retirement
  2. Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Shreyas Iyer To Play Solitary Game For Mumbai
  3. BGT: Ponting Predicts 3-1 Series Win To Pat Cummins' AUS Against Rohit Sharma's IND
  4. Rohit Sharma Was A Fantastic Leader, Privileged To Work With Him, Says Rahul Dravid
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
Football News
  1. MLS Transfers: Dean Smith Wanted Jamie Vardy Reunion At Charlotte FC
  2. West Ham United: Max Kilman Eyeing England Recognition Following Hammers Switch
  3. English Premier League 2024/25: Manchester City Still Favourites For The PL Title, Claims Kyle Walker
  4. Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Watch Out For These Five Players In The Upcoming Season
Tennis News
  1. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
  2. Canadian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Downs Andrey Rublev To Clinch ATP 1000 Title - Data Debrief
  3. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
  4. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  5. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lanka Dahan And From Earth To Earth In Mithila Painting: Bihar Museum Exhibition | Vaidehi Sita
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  3. Mumbai: Man Dies As Minor Boy Brutally Attacks Him With Sword; Case Filed Against 5
  4. Hindenburg-Adani Row: Congress Calls For Nationwide Protests On Aug 22 Demanding Madhabi Buch's Resignation From SEBI, JPC Probe
  5. Delhi I-Day Flag Hoisting: LG Nominates AAP's Kailash Gahlot To Hoist Tricolour Amid Row Over Atishi
Entertainment News
  1. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed
  3. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
  4. 'Kottukkali' Trailer Review: Anna Ben Is Possessed By A Spirit In This Soori Starrer
  5. Netizens React With Joy As AbRam Khan Lends His Voice To 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi Version
US News
  1. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  2. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  3. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  4. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  5. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
World News
  1. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  2. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  3. Bangladesh Violence: Murder Case Filed Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina
  4. Bangladesh After Hasina: Political Shifts, Yunus’ Leadership, And The Surge In Attacks On Minorities
  5. UNSC 'Ill-Equipped' For Changing World: Appeal Made For UN Reform, Permanent Seats For Africa, India
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone