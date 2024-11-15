Cricket

Italy Vs Singapore Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26: When, Where To Watch Match 14

Here are the live streaming, squads, timing and other details for the upcoming Italy vs Singapore Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26 match

uganda vs singapore cricket X uganda cricket association
Uganda and Singapore cricket team skippers during the toss of match 1 of the ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26 in Entebbe. Photo: X | Uganda Cricket Association
info_icon

Italy are all set to face Singapore in Match 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B 2024–26 on Saturday, November 16, at Lugogo Stadium, Kampala. (More Cricket News)

Italy are heading into this match after enduring a hard-fought 24-run defeat at the hands of Uganda in their previous outing. Despite their loss, Italy have shown fighting spirit in the tournament so far, sitting third on the points table.

With two wins, one loss, and one no result from four matches, they have managed to stay competitive and will be eager to bounce back strong in this upcoming clash.

Meanwhile, Singapore find themselves second last on the points table, still winless with three losses and one no result. They are also heading into this match with the weight of a 57-run loss to Hong Kong (DLS Method) in their previous encounter.

Struggling for form, they will be looking to turn their fortunes around and secure their first win in the tournament.

Sanju Samson. - AP/Themba Hadebe
Sanju Samson Becomes First Player Ever To Score Three T20I Centuries In A Calendar Year

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Italy Vs Singapore: Full Squads

Italy Squad: Emilio Gay, Joe Burns, Marcus Campopiano, Anthony Mosca, Harry Manenti, Gareth Berg(c), Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Crishan Kalugamage, Damith Kosala, Jaspreet Singh, Rakibul Hasan, Justin Mosca, Stefano di Bartolomeo, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca, Wayne Madsen

Singapore Squad: Aman Desai(w), Aritra Dutta, Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Singh(c), Amartya Kaul, Riaan Naik, Rezza Gaznavi, Akshay Puri, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Harsha Bharadwaj, Shreyan Pattnaik, Aslan Jafri, Pranav Sudarshan, Pranav Dhanuka

Italy Vs Singapore, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26: Live Streaming

When to watch Italy vs Singapore, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26 match?

The Italy vs Singapore, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26 match will be played on Saturday, 16 November at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Italy vs Singapore, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26 match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the ⁠Italy vs Singapore ICC CWC Challenge League B match on the FanCode app and website.

