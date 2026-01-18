Ireland Vs PNG Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026: IRE Batting First - Check Playing XI

Ireland Women face Papua New Guinea Women in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, with both teams aiming for a strong start in Group A action

Ireland Vs PNG Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026: IRE Batting First - Check Playing XI Photo: X/ cricketireland
  • Irealand face PNG in the Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026

  • Ireland women won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Check live streaming and other details below

Ireland Women take on Papua New Guinea Women in Group A action of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, with both sides eager to kickstart their qualifying campaigns.

The Irish, led by Gaby Lewis and featuring key players like Orla Prendergast and Leah Paul, enter the clash as clear favourites, boasting more experience in high-pressure T20 cricket, while PNG, the Lewas, bring youthful energy after winning the East Asia-Pacific qualifying event to reach this stage.

Ireland have won previous encounters between these teams, but Papua New Guinea will be determined to cause an upset as both sides vie for a place in the Super Six

Ireland Vs PNG, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026: Toss Update

Ireland women won the toss and opted to bat first.

Ireland Vs PNG, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026: Playing XI

Papua New Guinea Women: Konio Oala, Hollan Doriga, Brenda Tau(w/c), Naoani Vare, Pauke Siaka, Sibona Jimmy, Henao Thomas, Isabel Toua, Hane Tau, Dika Lohia, Mairi Tom

Ireland Women: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis(c), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Rebecca Stokell, Coulter Reilly(w), Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Aimee Maguire

Ireland Vs PNG, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026: Live Streaming

Where to watch the Ireland Vs PNG, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026 match 4 in India?

The Ireland Vs PNG, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026 match 4 be live streamed on Fancode app and website for the Indian fans.

Where to watch the Ireland Vs PNG, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026 match 4 in rest of the world?

The Ireland Vs PNG, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026 match 4 be live streamed on ICC.tv for the rest of the world.

