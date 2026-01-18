Ireland Vs PNG Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026: IRE Batting First - Check Playing XI

Irealand face PNG in the Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026
Ireland women won the toss and opted to bat first
Ireland Women take on Papua New Guinea Women in Group A action of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, with both sides eager to kickstart their qualifying campaigns.
The Irish, led by Gaby Lewis and featuring key players like Orla Prendergast and Leah Paul, enter the clash as clear favourites, boasting more experience in high-pressure T20 cricket, while PNG, the Lewas, bring youthful energy after winning the East Asia-Pacific qualifying event to reach this stage.
Ireland have won previous encounters between these teams, but Papua New Guinea will be determined to cause an upset as both sides vie for a place in the Super Six
Ireland Vs PNG, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026: Toss Update
Ireland Vs PNG, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026: Playing XI
Papua New Guinea Women: Konio Oala, Hollan Doriga, Brenda Tau(w/c), Naoani Vare, Pauke Siaka, Sibona Jimmy, Henao Thomas, Isabel Toua, Hane Tau, Dika Lohia, Mairi Tom
Ireland Women: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis(c), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Rebecca Stokell, Coulter Reilly(w), Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Aimee Maguire
Ireland Vs PNG, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026: Live Streaming
Where to watch the Ireland Vs PNG, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026 match 4 in India?
The Ireland Vs PNG, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026 match 4 be live streamed on Fancode app and website for the Indian fans.
Where to watch the Ireland Vs PNG, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026 match 4 in rest of the world?
The Ireland Vs PNG, Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2026 match 4 be live streamed on ICC.tv for the rest of the world.