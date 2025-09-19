Ireland Vs England T20I: Phil Salt Unsure Of ODI Return Despite Match-Winning Knock

Phil Salt scored 89 runs in first T20I, leading England to victory over Ireland
Phil Salt admitted he is still in the dark over a possible ODI recall for England, despite his recent impressive T20I performances.
Salt inspired England's four-wicket win over Ireland on Wednesday with a knock of 89 runs, and reached his half-century off 20 balls.
That performance followed just five days after the 29-year-old broke records with his ton in the second T20I against South Africa. He scored an unbeaten 141 runs, England's highest individual total off just 60 deliveries.
In that match, he also posted the fastest century in the format (39 balls).
However, Salt was dropped from the ODI line-up during the summer, with Jamie Smith preferred at the top of the order, with no apparent return yet in sight for him.
"Not many, to be honest. I can't say much more than that," Salt said when asked if there had been discussions over his ODI place.
"I was told to go out and play a certain way, be ultra-aggressive and start in fifth gear, similar to T20. It's not always that easy in one-day cricket, but I tried my best.
"While trying to do that, I didn't score the weight of runs which are required in 50-over cricket to hold a place.
"While I was disappointed, I sort of understood. I nailed my colours to the mast, that's what the team wanted of me, and it didn't quite work out."
Only eight centuries have ever been scored for England during T20I matches, with Salt responsible for four of those across his 43 innings.
India's Rohit Sharma and Australia's Glenn Maxwell are the only cricketers to ever manage the feat five times, but Salt said he has given no thought to joining that exclusive club.
"It didn't cross my mind, I just wanted to win the game, and we did, so I was happy with that," he added.
England's next T20I against Ireland takes place on Friday, as they look to take an unassailable lead in the series.