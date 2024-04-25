Cricket

Indonesian Bowler Scripts History, Records Best Bowling Figures In T20I History; Check Full List

Indonesia's Rohmalia Rohmalia ended with figures of 3.2-3-0-7 as her team beat Mongolia by 127 runs on Wednesday, April 24

Cricket stadium, USA Cricket, X Photo
Image used for representative purposes. Photo: X/usacricket
Rohmalia Rohmalia of Indonesia scripted history in T20I cricket when she registered the best bowling figures in a T20I match during Indonesia women vs Mongolia women at the Bali Bash International women's T20I series. (More Cricket News)

Playing on her debut, Rohmalia took seven wickets and bowled three maidens in her 3.2 over spell.

The 17-year-old broke the record previously set by Netherlands' Frederique Overdijk, who had registered two maidens and scalped seven wickets, conceding three runs in the process.

The right arm off-spinner was instrumental for Indonesia women beating Mongolia women by 127 runs.

Best bowling figures in T20Is (Men’s and Women’s)

  • Rohmalia Rohmalia (Indonesia Women): 3.2-3-0-7 against Mongolia, 2024

  • Frederique Overdijk (Netherlands Women): 4-2-3-7 against France, 2021

  • Alison Stocks (Argentina Women): 3.4-0-3-7 against Peru, 2022

  • Syazrul Ezat Idrus (Malaysia Men): 4-1-8-7 against China, 2023

