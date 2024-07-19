India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Former India Cricketer Criticises BCCI For 'Ridiculous' Sanju Samson ODI Omission

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh was puzzled and called out the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for yet again omitting Sanju Samson from the Indian ODI setup for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)
India announced the ODI as well as the T20I squads, which had several surprising calls that made the noise.
After scoring a half century in the final game against Zimbabwe, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson managed to retain his place in the T20I squad. However, despite scoring a century in the last time he featured for India in an ODI game, Samson failed to make the final 15.
Reacting to the same, Dodda Ganesh criticised BCCI’s selection choice for omitting him and selecting Shivam Dube.
“Shivam Dube in place of Sanju Samson in the ODIs is ridiculous. Poor Sanju scored a century in his last series against SA. Why him always? My heart goes out to this young man #SLvIND,” Ganesh wrote on his social media platform X.
Samson scored 108 from 114 deliveries with six fours and three sixes against South Africa in his last ODI outing. The Kerala-born star has featured in 16 ODIs, scoring 510 runs at an average of 56.66 with three fifties and one ton to his name.
India’s Squads For Sri Lanka Tour
T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.
ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.